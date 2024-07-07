Southern Queensland grain growers looking for follow-up rain

After good planting rains and a timely start to the 2024 winter cropping season, southern Queensland grain growers are looking for soaking rains in July and August to solidify the above average production outlook.
Although the northern half of the Central Highlands received heavy rains in late June, most of Queensland's winter crop only saw a third to half of its average rainfall for the month. Most of the Darling Downs received 10-15 millimetres for the month, with only isolated areas receiving upwards of 20mm.
Northern parts of the Central Highlands were the exception which saw heavy storms last week, dumping 50-100mm across Clermont and south to Emerald. Falls were lighter to the south with Springsure and Rolleston receiving 15-20mm for the month.
The CQ rains came as a relief for farmers as the area had missed out on the autumn soaking seen across southern Queensland earlier in the season.
Southern Queensland received light showers and isolated heavier falls last week, but more rain is needed. Miles received 21mm for the week, but most other areas only saw 5-10mm for the week. St George and Goondiwindi also received 10-15mm on the weekend.
Queensland winter crops are on track for above average yields, but they are looking for follow-up rain to consolidate a good start. Frosts and cold weather have also slowed crop growth through June.
Domestic markets were steady last week where the favourable seasonal conditions and weak global prices are keeping values subdued. Stockfeed wheat and barley are holding in the low $390s delivered into the Darling Downs, where buyers are generally seen as comfortably covered.
New crop ASX wheat futures were steady at $357 a tonne, highlighting that a sizable domestic premium remains in the old crop southern Queensland prices.
Soft global prices continue to weigh on local prices, although improved export demand offered support after a month of sharp declines.
Early wheat yields in Russia are coming in better than expected, although the worst of the harvest is still to be realised and this is keeping most of the estimates around 82 million tonnes, which is nearly 10 million tonnes less than last year.
United States wheat futures came under more selling pressure last week, after a US Department of Agriculture plantings report showed that farmers planted 0.6 million hectares more corn than expected.
