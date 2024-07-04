Jodi is helping carers to navigate the aged care system

Wellways Carer Gateway provides vital support for carers. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content for Wellways Australia.

Whether you are a carer or being supported by a carer, it's important to want to be in charge of decisions about how you live your life. However, trying to wade through Australia's aged care processes can be overwhelming.



But there is help available. Wellways Carer Gateway's Aged Care Navigator Program is a free service providing support for people who need help understanding and navigating the aged care system, services and supports available to them.

"The process of registering with My Aged Care can often appear complex and indeed overwhelming", says Jodi Burkitt, an Aged Care Navigator for Wellways Carer Gateway. A carer for her mother, Jodi has a deep understanding of the challenges that older carers and carers supporting their loved ones face.

Jodi says her personal experience as a carer enriches her perspective as an Aged Care Navigator.



"Having navigated the aged care system both personally and professionally, I empathise deeply with other carers and effectively guide them through the array of available services and resources," she said.

Aged Care Navigators, like Jodi, connect carers to services like My Aged Care and act as a bridge to community services. They help map out the best ways for people to receive support from My Aged Care and other services. They also source social support in the community and equip people with the education and resources they need to overcome a broad range of challenges.

Jodi provides emotional and practical support for carers, listening and understanding the frustrations they face. She says witnessing people's journeys from the time they felt unsupported and relied solely on family, to the time they felt as though their lives were changing with the support they can access from registering with the Aged Care Navigator Program, is immensely rewarding.

Funded by the Department of Health and Aged Care (DOH) and Department of Social Services (DSS), The Aged Care Navigator Program is a Wellways Carer Gateway model. Wellways Carer Gateway provides vital support for individuals caring for family members or friends with disabilities, medical conditions, mental health issues, or who are frail aged.