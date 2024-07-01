Alpha Race crowd 10 times the town's population

Crowd numbers of 3000 at this year's Alpha Races are believed to be 10 times that of the population of the town after which the event is named.
Despite a few light showers, festivities at this year's race day on Saturday were described a success by organisers, with racegoers coming from all over Queensland, interstate and, even some from overseas.
Due to a large number of horse nominations, the meet was bumped out to a seven-race program.
Crossing the finish line first in the main race, the Alpha Community Cup sponsored by Surbiton Station, was Caffrey ridden by Corey Bayliss and trained by Bevan Johnson of Barcaldine. Caffrey is owned by the Moody family.
This year's event is the 11th at Alpha after a 10-year break due to loss of country racing funds.
Alpha Jockey Club spokesperson Kristy Sparrow said attendance at the Alpha Races was more than 10 times the population of Alpha.
"The event is entirely run by a very small volunteer committee and involves sourcing everything from toilets and chairs to cups and signage," she said.
For the Fashions on the Field contest this year, there was a prize pool of more than $15,000 in cash.
"Our races also had an increase in prize money offered this year (and) the Let's Cocktail Marquee was a big hit, as was the live band, Luke Geiger and Bareback," Ms Sparrow said.
"The club would like to thank our amazing volunteers and committee, fabulous sponsors and fantastic crowd of racegoers for a great day of racing, fashion and fun."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.