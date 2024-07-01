Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Free

Alpha Race crowd 10 times the town's population

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
July 1 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saturday, June 29

Crowd numbers of 3000 at this year's Alpha Races are believed to be 10 times that of the population of the town after which the event is named.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years throughout Queensland and NSW. Working for Queensland Country Life, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.