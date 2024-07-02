Jurassic Age trophies presented at national polocrosse finals

Australia's best polocrosse riders are returning home with trophies that date back 160 million years.
Chinchilla is home to some of the most prized petrified wood in the world, and one of its sources is on the cattle property 15km west of the town that's owned and run by the Queensland Polocrosse Association.
Known as Magic Stone, it was purchased in 2008, thanks to the foresight of late QPA patron Arthur Earle, who had donated 130 Brahman heifers to the association 10 years earlier with the words, "if you manage this herd wisely it could buy you a cattle property one day".
Over the next decade, under the management of the late Bob Sargood, members agisted the cattle and progeny on their properties at no cost to Queensland polocrosse, selling them to fit their schedules, eventually consolidating the breeders on a leased paddock at Bauhinia, partly to improve herd quality.
Philip Hughes took over management of the cattle committee in 2005 and it was at his instigation that the 385ha property Magic Stone was purchased, with the proceeds of cattle sales.
John Thompson was its first manager and Darryl O'Leary took over in 2012, running a straight Angus herd of around 60 cows.
Mr O'Leary said he and his wife Janet had come up with the concept of petrified wood trophies about a year ago but it had taken the next 12 months to bring their idea to fruition.
Using local lapidarists, they got the material cut and polished, discovering in the process that although the material - conifers, tree ferns and cycads from the Jurassic Age - is very hard, rated between quartz and topaz in hardness, it's very time-consuming to process.
"It kept on breaking, but we persevered, and we think they're pretty special," Mr O'Leary said.
As well as managing Magic Stone, Mr O'Leary looks after Chinchilla's turfed polocrosse fields, which are used for a variety of community purposes as well, including the Melon Festival, and for mass camping events such as Scouts jamborees.
He said he was happy to be carrying on what polocrosse enthusiasts in the state had had the foresight to begin.
The QPA rents out the home situated on Magic Stone, and receives an annual rental income for a Optus tower on the property.
Mr O'Leary said QPA would be receiving an income for four gas wells once a contract with Origin was signed, which he expected would be of great benefit to ongoing player development.
