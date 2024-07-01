Kilcoy cattle market strong and well supported

A smaller yarding at the third Kilcoy store and fat sale saw a dearer market across all descriptions on Saturday.
Selling agent Landon Hayes, Hayes and Co, Beaudesert, said a range of new vendors offered cattle with them for the first time and were left satisfied with prices compared to current market conditions.
"Buyers travelled from Goondiwindi, Glenmorgan and Casino, NSW with cattle going back into these districts." he said.
"However, a stronger than usual panel of local buyers saw many cattle go to local areas."
One happy vendor to see cattle sale back at the Kilcoy showgrounds is Leanne Palus, Delrose Grazing of Woodford, who sold 15 Charbray light weight weaner steers to $790/head.
Mrs Palus said the sale was very much needed in the district and it provided extra competition for the vendors and buyers alike.
"It was good to see an influx of new buyers from the districts such as Goondiwindi and Casino, NSW buying out of our area," she said.
"Landon Hayes has done a great job putting the sale together, it is very professionally run."
Some sale highlights include:
Brangus heavy restocker steers account of A and M Griffin sold to $1230/head.
Charbray heavy restocker steers account of TK Richards sold to $1210/head.
Simmental light restocker steers account of LC & GA Little sold to $1130/head.
Charbray Weaner steers account of Ian Davis sold to $930/head.
Charbray feeder heifers account of T Behrens sold to $820/head.
Charbray weaner heifers account of MBR sold to $610/head.
Limousin cross weaner heifers account of C & M Firrell sold to $580/head.
Droughtmaster cross heifers ready to join account of Monsildale Deer Farm sold to $1270/head
Braford cross store cows account of LC & GA Little sold to $850/head.
Murray Grey light meatworks cows account of RS & SM Duncan sold to $1010/head.
Brangus cows and calves account of Dargalong Cattle Co sold to $1400/unit head.
Charolais weaners bulls account of T. McCullough sold to $2040/head.
The next Kilcoy sale is set for Saturday August 10 at 10am.
