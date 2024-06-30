Boy caught on meat hook in Western Downs accident

The Roma-based LifeFlight Surat Gas Aeromedical Service helicopter crew airlifted a boy to hospital on Sunday after he suffered a serious neck injury.
The boy was travelling in a ute on a private property in the Western Downs region with his father when the vehicle hit a bump in the road and the boy's neck got caught on a meat hook.
The father stopped the bleeding and drove him to hospital where he was met by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics and the LifeFlight helicopter crew.
The LifeFlight critical care doctor and paramedic stabilised the patient, who was conscious, at the scene and flew him to Queensland Children's Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Tasked by Queensland Health, the LifeFlight SGAS helicopter and crew performed this mission as part of the SGAS partners' commitment to providing community aeromedical coverage.
