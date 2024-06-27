Smaller yarding at Emerald

Emerald agents yarded 460 head at Thursday's sale.
The smaller yarding was largely attributed to the rain that had fallen in the previous two days, as well as the upcoming weaner and feeder sale on July 2.
Agents said the quality on offer was fairly mixed but the recent rainfall had put pressure on the short-term supply of slaughter cattle, creating a firmer market for categories on offer.
Heavy steers over 550kg topped at 272 cents a kilogram to average 262c/kg, steers 500-550kg topped at 271c/kg and averaged 256c/kg, heavy feeder steers 400-500kg, very limited in numbers, reached a top off 258c/kg to average 250c/kg, while there were too few steers under 400 kilograms to quote.
Heavy heifers over 400kg reached 248c/kg to average 238c/kg, feeder heifers 350-400kg reached 234c/kg and averaged 225c/kg, heifers in the 280-350kg category topped at 234c/kg and averaged 233c/kg, while heifers were too few to reliability quote.
Cows over 520kg topped at 241c/kg and averaged 215c/kg, while cows 450-520kg reached 230/kg and averaged 194c/kg. The best of the heavy bulls over 600kg sold to a top of 234c/kg
Kerry and Cath Truloff, The Firs, Willows, sold Brahman cows to 235c/kg and weighed 620kg to return $1458, while the Lansdowne family, Southernwood, Willows, consigned Brangus cross cows to 241c/kg and weighed 600kg or $1447. Arcturus Downs, Springsure, offered 507kg Droughtmaster steers making to 271c/kg and $1375.
