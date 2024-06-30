Polocrosse championships give Victoria first win in 28 years

Victorian supporters could be heard across the polocrosse grounds at Chinchilla on Sunday morning when their under 21 men's team claimed victory in the intermediate final at the national championships, defeating NSW 27-24.
It's the first win for Victoria in the U21 men's division since 1996, and saw them go one better than their runners-up result at the last Australian championships, at Ballarat in 2022.
It was one of many highlights of a day that featured teams from NSW in all five finals scheduled.
They started off well, cruising to victory over Western Australia in the men's masters championship with a 38-14 score line.
Spectators got used to hearing the call "Woodward - Grills - goal" repeated over the loudspeaker as the number 2 and number 1 Brett Woodward and Matthew Grills made an effortless combination.
The two early games gave both Victorian and Western Australian teams their second appearance in finals at Chinchilla, easing the pain of Victoria's one-point loss to NSW in the junior mixed final on Saturday, but not giving WA a repeat of its sub-juniors' triumph against NSW in that final.
The three open finals contested on Sunday were between Queensland and NSW, and the Maroons started well with a 30-19 victory in the mixed championship.
NSW turned the tables in the open women's championship, defeating Queensland 27-20, although the latter's Beth Hafey and her mare Jaylen Downs Memphis were named best horse and rider in the women's competition.
Their NSW male counterparts outplayed Queensland in the open men's championship 39-25, a result some didn't see coming, after Queensland defeated NSW in an earlier match in the carnival.
The game started in Queensland's favour, taking a 5-3 lead after the first chukka.
Both teams scored two goals in the second chukka but the sky blue jerseys belted out an unanswered 6-1 goal advantage in the third chukka, and never looked back, although Queensland did manage a 5-4 goal advantage in the fifth chukka.
There was consolation for Queensland when Matt Davison's horse, Berragoon Obsession was named the overall champion horse of the carnival.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.