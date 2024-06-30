Limited tickets for this year's Dingo Races

Tickets to this year's Dingo Races could be as rare as rocking horse manure if you don't get in early.
Dingo Race Club committee spokesperson Bill Cragg said the numbers attending would be capped this year to 2500 people.
"Sometimes things can get a bit too big and people go away unhappy," he said.
"Last year, we had between 4000 and 5000 people there so it gets a bit crowded and just makes it harder (to cater for everyone)."
Mr Cragg said the Dingo Races was just a good country race event with families coming along during the day, and the young ones revelling into the night.
"If people want to come, they need to get their tickets now as they are available online now," he said.
At this year's meet, there are five races scheduled for the day with about seven horses a race.
To be held on August 24, the races also involve the World Dingo Trap Competition which is divided into men's and women's divisions.
Mr Cragg said they usually had about 50 entered in the men's competition and about 30 in the women's.
Free camping is also on offer this year with extra toilets, showers and lights organised for campers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.