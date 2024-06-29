Honours even after day one of national polocrosse finals

Honours are evenly split between the two main polocrosse states after day one of the national polocrosse finals being held at Chinchilla, on Queensland's Western Downs.
Western Australia's sub-juniors, who travelled across Australia with their families to compete, are the only team outside of Queensland and NSW to have collected a trophy after a full day of competition on the turf fields.
The team received a huge cheer from the big crowd when they walked on stage in their black and yellow shirts to congratulate the Victorian team, who were the runners-up after a tightly fought final on Friday afternoon, ending with a final score of 15-12.
One of the most incredible contests of the event so far was the junior mixed final, when NSW smashed out seven goals in the final chukka to post a one-point victory over Victoria.
The final score was 16-15 to NSW.
Queensland reversed the result in the junior girls final, scoring a win over NSW with a 23-17 score, but the junior boys final went to NSW, defeating Queensland with a 32-12 score line.
Queensland's intermediate mixed coach Bill Taylor was sprayed with fizzy drinks by happy supporters when his maroon team took that trophy with a 30-15 win.
While the intermediate men's final is set to take place on Sunday, the NSW women set the pace with a 27-18 final win on Saturday afternoon.
The other trophy presented so far was to Queensland for a one-point win over NSW in the women's masters final, for competitors aged 40 and over.
Finals to be held on Sunday include men's masters, men's intermediate, and mixed, women's and men's finals in the open competition.
