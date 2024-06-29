National Polocrosse finals captivate Chinchilla

The much-anticipated Australian Polocrosse Nationals is underway at the host club, Chinchilla Polocrosse grounds, where goose neck trailers, trucks and players have packed to the grounds and the adjoining Chinchilla racecourse.
The event has enjoyed massive wall to wall spectator support all week.
They have been treated to a spectacular display of equestrian skill and pageantry, showcasing the talent and dedication of the players and 300 horses on the grounds.
President of the Chinchilla Nationals Organising Event Committee, John Mullins, said they are thrilled with the welcome the local community has given to the event.
The National finals wind down after the final games are decided on Sunday, where it is anticipated to be standing room on the sidelines only.
The Australian National Polocrosse finals are held every two years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.