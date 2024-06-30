Retired racehorses showcased by Australian Polocrosse Team at Chinchilla finals

There was plenty of interest in the eight Off the Track Thoroughbreds on display at the National Polocrosse finals held at Chinchilla over the weekend.
A partnership between Polocrosse Australia and Queensland Off the Track Partnership was formed to showcase the eight retired racehorses to a national audience.
Eight members of the Australian Polocrosse team heading to South Africa for the World Cup series presented their retired racehorses that they have personally trained to participate in polocrosse.
Chair of the QOTT board, Dr Christine Johnson said she is proud to partner with Polocrosse Australia to present this display.
"One of the remits of the QOTT program is to look at future career paths for retired racehorses," she told Queensland Country Life.
"Recently there has been a re-surge in the interest of thoroughbred horses for polocrosse.
"We have already got retired Thoroughbreds participating in such disciplines as show jumping, but there hasn't been a lot of interest in polocrosse until now."
Dr Johnson said each member of the World Cup team had taken on the training of a retired racehorse, to showcase their temperament, athleticism and suitability for the sport of polocrosse.
Member of the Australian team Beth Hafey of Tansey has had her Thoroughbred mount Groovy Playmate for the past four months.
"She is absolutely lovely to work with," Beth said.
"She is a nice type, fast and has a soft mouth, and a lovely nature."
"It took us about one week to bond and I have totally loved the experience of working with her."
Groovy Playmate was foaled in 2015 and is by Mahisara from Syncopated Groove.
During her racing career she enjoyed 23 starts for three wins, one second, and three thirds.
"She really is a great mare to have around, and I have taken her mustering as well as working on her polocrosse skills and she enjoys her food," Beth said.
All Off the track Thoroughbreds were auctioned on Saturday evening with the proceeds going to the Australian team heading to South Africa for the World Cup.
Poolocrosse Queensland's Kent Wells helped players select suitable off the track Thoroughbreds.
"I mainly selected the horses for the interstate players, while the Queensland players had plenty to select from up here," Mr Wells said.
"I started selecting about six months ago, to give the players time to transition their horses from the racetrack to polocrosse.
"All the horses have transitioned nicely and improved to low level playing very well," he said.
This pinnacle event for international polocrosse is held every four years.
The Australian Polocrosse Team are the current World Cup Champions. They will be defending their title in South Africa on July 24.
The World Cup team consists of 8 very experienced horseman and horsewomen.
