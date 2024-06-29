Hereford Queensland youth camp kicks off at Dalby Showgrounds | free content

There will be plenty of action over the next two days as the Hereford Queensland youth camp is underway at the Dalby Showgrounds.
President of Hereford Queensland Youth Club ,Aleacea Nixon, said there were 80 participants taking part.
"We have got representatives here from all parts of the Western Downs, Maranoa, and as far south as Tamworth, NSW," she said.
Over the three day, the youth will learn about meat production including MSA grading, genetics and reproduction before some practical lessons begin.
On Saturday there will be cattle classes followed by junior judging.
The parader's competition will be held on Sunday.
All youth will be judged for the most potential young cattle breeder and take home a beautiful Hereford heifer donated by WRL Herefords. Dalby.
Ms Nixon said all cattle used in the competition were donated by three major studs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.