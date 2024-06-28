Call for Longreach distance ed families to help celebrate Quarters refurb

The call has gone out for the people who helped bring the on-campus residential facility at the Longreach School of Distance Education campus into being, to get in touch, as the school's Parents & Citizens Association prepares to celebrate its rebirth.
Beginning as a P&C agenda item in 1993 and coming to fruition by 1995, the construction of The Quarters was hailed by then-school principal Ian Bielenberg as showcasing the community's ability to conquer the most difficult of obstacles.
Conceived of as a way to facilitate bringing far-flung families together and lessening the financial burden of attending school events, the value that was placed on the facility was shown by groups of fathers who would give up a week or two at a time to come in and help prepare the two prefabricated structures for use.
Current parent and reopening committee member Winnie Batt said the building committee was led by Richard Wells, who had building experience.
"The thing is, he and wife Di and their children had probably left the school by the time it was completed," she said.
A group of 10 families acted as guarantors for the $40,000 loan, which was paid off in record time by a huge school fundraising effort.
A later P&C effort added a verandah to two sides of the building but disaster struck in 2016 when the building didn't meet building standards and was closed for accommodation, being used for classrooms instead.
Ms Batt said a "pretty tricky time" ensued for the next few years as families struggled to find affordable alternatives during one of the worst droughts on record, and during Longreach's peak tourism season.
When the Capricornia SDE's Emerald campus accommodation was also closed, the matter came to a head and was resolved after extensive lobbying and discussions with Education Queensland.
"Allowing isolated children to able to be face-to-face and build important relationships again was the driving force to reopen," Ms Batt said.
Refurbishments included another verandah wrapped around the building, which had the same footprint, and a vision to give the Quarters a multi-purpose life outside of minischools.
It was reopened in 2023 and Ms Batt said the kids were absolutely loving having minischools again, thanks to the residential resource.
"Now we want to celebrate the new building but importantly, we want to honour those who have gone before," she said. "The charm of this story is that we wouldn't have this refurbishments if it hadn't been for the work put in back in past years."
Many of those rural families have long since moved, and so the school and P&C is trying its best to update its database and contact as many past families as possible.
Tickets for the July 23 dinner under the stars are available online, and close on July 7.
