EBV fee gets resounding support in QCL poll

By Kelly Mason
June 28 2024 - 7:00pm
A meat and livestock spokesperson said the increased use of EBVs in herd selection had highlighted the importance of accurate data collection. Picture by Lucy Kinbacher
An overwhelming number of respondents to a Queensland Country Life poll believe there should be a payment to access estimated breeding value data for a seedstock animal.

