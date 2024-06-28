EBV fee gets resounding support in QCL poll

An overwhelming number of respondents to a Queensland Country Life poll believe there should be a payment to access estimated breeding value data for a seedstock animal.
The survey was open online for a week, with 84 per cent of people voting yes when asked if EBV data should have a fee.
Some seedstock producers say it could be costing up to $150,000 per year to collect the raw data from their herd, which is required to feed the algorithm that generates EBVs on the bloodlines on each animal.
These reference herds have paved the way for the advent of highly accurate genomic analysis, which means a producer only needs an animal's tail hair sample, not the raw data collection, to receive in-depth genetic information.
Meat and Livestock Australia is the co-owner of Breedplan where EBVs are displayed.
A spokesperson wouldn't say if the organisation would consider implementing a levy system to compensate those producers keeping the reference herd population records up to date.
"With the evolution of genomics, it will also be critically important that producer data contributions and sustaining genomic reference populations are simultaneously operating to get the greatest gain from using genetics as a decision making tool," they said.
"As the adoption of genetics to make breeding decisions increases, the continuous collection of phenotypes, and equally genotypes, to ensure we have a sustainable and accurate model for the delivery of EBV and genomic breeding values will be extremely important.
"This will most likely require a self-sustaining industry wide model, requiring sound commercial validation and sustainable funding sources."
Ashley Kirk of Rockley Brahmans, Moura agreed with the poll majority and said there should be incentives for the time and costs involved with data collection.
While he couldn't put an exact value on it, he estimated some businesses could be spending up to $150,000 just on data collection, in addition to labour costs and time.
"To get those accurate birth weights and dates you are spending a lot of time in the morning and evening checking and weighing," he said.
"We measure every trait that can be measured within the Brahman breed.
"You could be spending three to four hours checking birth dates per day so if you put it down to a value, it could be $33 per hour wage wise...it does add up cost wise when you are doing it over a three month calving period."
He saw the data was valuable for both clients and the broader industry and said as a seedstock producer, the data helped with improving their own herd.
"It becomes a more measured product where the buyer knows what they are getting," he said.
"All that data goes to the broader industry then, where someone who is not recording many traits can pull a DNA sample or a tail hair and get quite accurate data off the back of individual producers, that are doing all that recording."
Mr Kirk said the introduction of a levy from an organisation like MLA, to pay for the data might cause angst within the industry, especially from those that weren't recording with Breedplan.
"I see both sides of it, I think it is still changing and uptake is increasing and I think it is the best platform we've got to go forward with," he said.
He felt education around Breedplan was the key to moving forward.
"Producing raw data and submitting it to Breedplan is important, you can't rely on a DNA sample or a tail hair," he said.
"Producers need to understand the more traits we collect raw data on, on the ground, it all flows through and we get higher accuracy when it is entered to Breedplan."
The MLA spokesperson said the National Livestock Genetics Consortium would prioritise investments to focus on new models for future reference populations.
"The National Livestock Genetics Consortium provide a rigorous framework to enable industry priority setting for genetics R and D, ensuring MLA is investing in high impact initiatives," they said.
"The most recent investment call for genetics R and D sought project applications that presented new models that facilitate self-sustaining and cost-effective reference populations."
