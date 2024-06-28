Large lines offloaded at Blackall sale

Blackall combined agents yarded 2317 head of cattle for the monthly weaner and store sale on Thursday.
The market was described by agents as being strong in parts with larger lines selling well and the fat cow market very solid.
HIGHLIGHTS
Heart 2J Cattle Company, Strathavon, Blackall sold Brangus cows for 230.2c/kg weighing 517.50kg to return $1191/hd.
Natasha Green, Glendon, Longreach sold Brahman cows for 215c/kg weighing 523.70kg to return $1125/hd. They also sold Santa steers for 304.20c/kg weighing 340.40kg to return $1035.49/hd.
Pigurra Grazing, Forest Hill, Blackall sold Shorthorn steers for 282.2c/kg weighing 429kg to return $1212/hd.
DG and NN and KA Rowlands, Lagoon Creek, Barcaldine sold Charbray steers for 294.2c/kg weighing 262kg to return $771/hd.
B and S Retschrag, Hickelton, Longreach sold Charolais cross steers for 274.2c/kg weighing 358kg to return $982/hd.
Connor Mickan, Busthinia Station, Barcaldine sold Simmental cross steers for 324.2c/kg weighing 261kg to return $894/hd.
David Arnold, Spring Creek, Blackall sold Angus cross heifer for 238.2c/kg weighing 307kg to return $883/hd.
La Plata Grazing, La Plata, Blackall sold Droughtmaster cows for 215.0c/kg weighing 634kg to return $1363/hd.
Macdonald Downs Station Pty Ltd, Macdonald Downs, Alice Spring sold PTIC Santa cows for 208.2c/kg weighing 508kg to return $1058/hd and Santa steers for 284.2c/kg weighing 405kg to return $1151/hd.
Sunbury Pastoral Co, Sunbury, Isisford sold Charolais cross steer to a top of 300 c/kg weighing 360 kg to return $1080/hd.
Beco Pastoral Trust, Luthrie, Longreach sold Charolais cross heifers to a top of 265c/kg weighing 391 kg to return $1036/hd.
MH and NK Woodhouse, Manfred, Julia Creek, sold Angus cross steers for 265c/kg weighing 557kgs for a return of $1477/hd.
Isabella Williams, Furbes, Jericho, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers 226.2c/kg weighing 235kgs for a return of $533/hd.
Vanessa Slack-Smith, Glenmore Station, Julia Creek, sold Charolais cross steers for 276.2c/kg weighing 399kgs for a return of $1103/hd.
Jayne Clifford, Coolabri Station, Charleville, sold Braford steers for 258.2c/kg weighing 603kg to return $1556/hd.
TG and SM Currin, Consentes Station, Julia Creek, sold Angus cross steers for 294.2c/kg weighing 293kg to return $863/hd.
B.Muntelwit and C. Cooper, Hanley, Barcaldine, sold Angus cross steers for 284.2c/kg weighing 245kg to return $696/hd.
Mildura Grazing Trust, Mildura Station, Barcaldine, sold Brahman cross steers for 230.2c/kg weighing 413kg to return $951/hd.
James King, Willowen, Longreach, sold Brahman cross heifers for 245.2c/kg weighing 470kg to return $1152/hd.
Kyle R Elmy, Nulbear, Linden, sold Santa Gertrudis heifers for 258.2c/kg weighing 368kg to return $951/hd.
Jayne Clifford, Coolabri Station, Charleville, sold Braford cows and calves for $1100/hd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.