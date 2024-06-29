Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Longhorn pioneers continue record-breaking run

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
June 29 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bethels have lived at Leahton Park, 10km from Charters Towers, since 1998. Picture by Steph Allen.
The Bethels have lived at Leahton Park, 10km from Charters Towers, since 1998. Picture by Steph Allen.

LEAHTON Park has continued to make its mark in the Texas Longhorn record books with the fastest growing horns in history.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.