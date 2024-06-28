Australia's best 4x4 SUVs: Top picks for adventure and comfort

Nissan Patrol is a favourite with Australian drivers. This rugged 4WD comes equipped with a 5.6L V8 engine. It can conquer the toughest terrain where smaller Utes and off roaders can't reach. With 298kW of power and 560Nm of torque, the Nissan Patrol is a favourite with Aussie tradies and outdoor adventurers. Stylish, capable, and technologically advanced, the new Nissan Patrol puts you within reach of almost any destination around Australia.