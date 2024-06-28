Australia's best 4x4 SUVs: Top picks for adventure and comfort

This story may include affiliate links with Innovate Online partners partners who may be provided with compensation if you click through.
SUVs are favourite new vehicles with Australian drivers, and our country is perfect for four-wheel drive exploration. It's a win-win for car buyers who want 4x4 off-road SUV capability with the comfort and safety features that new car owners have come to expect. Here, we explore the best SUVs with four-wheel drive on the market today.
Leading four-wheel drive SUVs offer good ground clearance, impressive towing capacity, off-road capability, and comfortable interiors. Family-friendly SUVs have lower fuel costs, lower emissions, turbo-diesel and hybrid options, and loads of driver-assist technologies. Today's 4x4 vehicles are tough and attractive for accomplishing a lot more than just 'bush-bashing'. Let's explore nine standout SUV 4x4 performers with drivers around Australia.
The Tank 500 is a large SUV that is turning heads on Australian roads. This eye-catching and rugged family SUV offers much more than just great value for money. The 7-seater TANK 500 incorporates advanced Asian and European auto technology for turbocharged on-road and off-road performance, with a combined power output of 255kW and 648Nm of torque. GWM Tank 500 boasts 11 all-terrain driving modes including Sports, Snow, Sand, Mud, Rock, and Expert mode.
Tank 500 active and passive safety technology includes a 360-view camera, Auto Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Blind Spot Detection. GWM Tank 500 offers luxury, sophistication, and outstanding off-road performance. A worthy 4x4 SUV to top this list.
Touted as the most powerful diesel Landcruiser yet, the Toyota Landcruiser 300 showcases a 3.3L twin-turbo V6 diesel engine delivering 227kW and 700Nm. Tweaks to the design don't detract from the traditional tough Landcruiser appeal, while state-of-the-art technology, safety, and luxury features are bound to appeal to a new generation of four-wheel drive and AWD enthusiasts. The Landcruiser 300 imbibes the Toyota spirit of exploration and discovery, without compromising a comfortable driving experience.
The Pajero Sport 4WD system has been designed and engineered for performance and safety on any surface. It has four responsive off road modes which adjust to rugged terrain, supported by the onboard computer for monitoring road conditions. Safety features include Forward Collision Mitigation, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and 9 airbags. The power tailgate and 3.1 tonne towing capacity make the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport a good choice for tradies who want to tackle tough jobs stress-free.
The new Jeep Wrangler 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine boasts 200Kw of maximum power and 400Nm of torque. It also has a redesigned 7-slot grille that provides more airflow to the powertrain. The unmistakable design and authentic Jeep Wrangler style is on show, supported by a high-strength steel safety frame and rigid chassis. The 2024 Jeep Wrangler includes updated comfort features and more responsive interface touchscreen that is 40 per cent larger than the previous model.
Nissan Patrol is a favourite with Australian drivers. This rugged 4WD comes equipped with a 5.6L V8 engine. It can conquer the toughest terrain where smaller Utes and off roaders can't reach. With 298kW of power and 560Nm of torque, the Nissan Patrol is a favourite with Aussie tradies and outdoor adventurers. Stylish, capable, and technologically advanced, the new Nissan Patrol puts you within reach of almost any destination around Australia.
The 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee is a two-row mid-size SUV favourite with Jeep fans. At home on the highway and off-road, the Grand Cherokee ticks all the boxes for Jeep's adventure-seeking ethos. A strong V-6 engine powers most models, and a plug-in-hybrid Grand Cherokee 4xe is also available. Features of the Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited include leather upholstery, heated front and rear seats, power-operated tailgate, remote start, and interior ambient lighting to capture your driving mood.
The Land Rover Defender showcases the unmistakable Land Rover design plus high-end appointments for the discerning 4WD enthusiast. Defender model options include a 296-horsepower 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, or the 395-horsepower 3.0-litre inline-six with electric supercharger, a turbocharger, and a 48-volt hybrid system. The Land Rover Defender is a prestigious 4WD with attitude.
Another Toyota worth a mention is the Fortuner. This 4x4 off-road favourite boasts a 3.1 tonne maximum braked towing capacity for your trailer, boat, or caravan. Luxury accents include Touch Tumble second row seats to keep everyone comfortable on long journeys. Technology is also at the forefront of design considerations, including push button start, satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth hands-free phone connectivity, and a reversing camera for safety around town and maneuvering in tight spaces.
The LX600, powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.4-litre V-6 engine, delivers 409-horsepower and 479Nm of torque for a commanding driver experience. 10-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive are both standard. The 4x4 system includes a low range option for when the going gets tough, perfect for difficult workplace access. The interior boasts leather upholstery plus classy wood trim and smoked-chrome cabin accents for high-end appeal.
Other worthy mentions include the Isuzu MU-X and Isuzu D-Max, Toyota Hilux, Toyota Landcruiser Prado, Mitsubishi Triton, Ford Ranger, and the Ford Everest.
If you're considering buying a new vehicle that is at home in the city and in the outback, a 4x4 SUV is a great choice. These vehicles are built tough for work, luxuriously appointed for long-distance travel, and some, such as the GWM Tank 500, are priced right for discerning Aussie drivers.
Medium and large 4x4 SUVs are great family cars. They are packed with safety features and driver-assist features. 4x4 SUVs offer superior ride height, all-terrain capability, loads of cargo space, and impressive towing power.
