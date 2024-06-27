Negotiations continuing on grazing, irrigation, lifestyle property

Negotiations are continuing on Brightly Grazing, a quality 113 hectare (279 acre) property that was put to auction on Thursday.
Located on Vassallos Road at Brightly in North Queensland, the freehold property with grazing, irrigation and lifestyle is about 8km west of Eton and 30 minutes drive from Mackay.
Brightly Grazing features a 80ha (200 acre) centre pivot supplied by a 260 megalitre water allocation.
The pivot area has mostly fertile red volcanic soils, with the balance of the property being mainly sandy loams.
The back of the property is well drained with some elevated ridges handy for livestock in the wet weather.
Pastures include Rhodes, signal and couch grasses, glen joint vetch, seca stylo and wynn casia, with the open timbered country growing ironbark, bloodwood, popla gum and Moreton Bay ash.
Water is also supplied from a stock and domestic bore electric and two dams.
Brightly Grazing has new five barbed wire fencing across the property, with a laneway system servicing the paddocks, and a set of portable galvanised steel cattle yards.
Improvements include a lockable four bay Colorbond shed with a concrete floor, a 11x20m four bay machinery shed with a workshop area and a 7m highset bay, a 11x20m four bay shed, and a 35x15m machinery shed closed in on three sides.
There is also a renovated, air-conditioned four bedroom home, and a two bedroom cottage and a self-contained two bedroom accommodation unit with a lounge area with a large patio area constructed between the two structures.
Contact Gary Johns, 0427 241 250, Nutrien Harcourts, Mackay.
