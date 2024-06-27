Four people in hospital after a multi-vehicle crash closed Bruce Highway

Update: Queensland Ambulance Service has confirmed a number of people injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway earlier today have been transported to Hospital.
A QAS spokesperson said four people had been transported by road ambulance to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition after the collision at Takilberan west of Bundaberg at 12.15pm today.
"A couple in their 70s and a man suffering from abrasions have been taken to Bundaberg Hospital all in a stable condition," the spokesperson said.
"Another patient has also been transported in a stable condition."
A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said the highway has now re-opened in both directions.
Earlier: Emergency services including paramedics, police and firefighters have attended a multi-vehicle road crash which has closed the Bruce Highway until further notice.
According to a Queensland Police Service spokesperson, the crash which which involved two cars including one towing a caravan and a truck, occurred on the A1 at Takilberan west of Bundaberg around 12.15pm today.
It is understood the truck was carrying scaffolding equipment which has since been scattered along the road..
One vehicle has ended up in an embankment on the side of the Bruce Highway, which is now closed until further notice.
"One car is down an embankment from the crash," a QPS spokesperson said.
"We understand there are no life-threatening injuries."
"The Bruce Highway will be closed until further notice while debris is removed from the road.
A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson confirmed they were alerted at 12.15pm of the incident.
"Of the six people involved in the crash, five are understood to be OK and a sixth person was being assessed more closely," the spokesperson said.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesperson said two crews had been in attendance from around 12.50pm.
"Firefighters are providing assistance to police to paramedics as needed," the spokesperson said.
"Firefighters will also assist and will help clear the road of debris which came off the truck which was carrying scaffolding equipment.
More to come.
