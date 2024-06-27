High school rodeo stars in training for American competition

Up and coming Queensland rodeo stars will head to America for the first time since 2019 for the National High School Finals Rodeo next month.
Eight finalists from across Queensland are part of the Australian High School Rodeo Team, who will compete in barrel racing, rope and tie, team roping, saddle bronc, bull riding and cutting.
Competitors will travel to Rock Springs, Wyoming, USA for the finals, which will run over seven days from July 14 to July 20.
National High School Rodeo Association Australian secretary Tamra Clark said they had not been able to send a team since COVID.
"It makes this year a little more special as these kids have not got to experience the National High School finals rodeo in the USA before," she said.
"Competitors competed for their place on the team in Bendemeer, NSW, January 2024 where we saw 75 high school competitors participate."
Coben Ayers from is one of the competitors looking forward to heading to the finals.
Mr Ayers lives with his parents Shirley and George on their property in Roma.
He will be competing in team and calf roping at the finals.
The 18-year-old farrier said he had been riding since he could walk and was dedicated to riding.
He is currently in training on his family property in the lead up to the finals.
"I rope nearly every day at home," he said.
"Every night from the start of the year, as much as you need to."
He said he was grateful to his parents and family friends Shane and Jorja Iker from Rockhampton, who had helped him train.
It will be his first trip to America and said he is looking forward to travelling overseas for the finals.
"I am looking forward to mixing with the other riders over there and seeing what I can improve on," he said.
"I'm hoping for a win."
The Queensland finalists are:
Montanna Dunn - Lockyer Waters - barrel race
Brandy Durbidge - Noonamah - barrel race
Kardah Hanrahan - Gogango - tie down roping and team roping
Coben Ayres - Roma - team roping
Cade Ferguson - Cloncurry - saddle bronc and bull riding
Corey and Sam Rollins - St George - saddle bronc
Jacie Holmes - cutting
Claudia Johnston - cutting
