Mixed yarding met with cheaper prices at Silverdale

A mixed yarding of cattle were offered at Silverdale on Wednesday with a large number of store cattle on offer.
The export and slaughter market was 5-10 cents cheaper on most descriptions.
Lesser quality steers and heifers to return to the paddock sold to an easier market, while the better quality cattle remained firm compared to previous weeks.
P.J Thomson sold heavy Droughtmaster cows for 200c/kg to return $1352/hd.
D and G Kirchner sold medium weight Droughtmaster cows for 205c/kg or $1241/hd.
The Estate of JF Salisbury sold Droughtmaster cows for 208c/kg or $1220/hd.
B and J Wilson sold Droughtmaster bulls for 227c/kg or $2215/hd.
TR and DA Johnson sold full mouth Droughtmaster bullocks for 268c/kg or $1815/hd.
T Kimber sold heavy, four tooth, Speckle Park heifers for 253c/kg or $1100/hd.
JL and DR Livestock sold Charbray feeder heifers for 221c/kg or $625/hd. Their Charbray weaner steers made 305c/kg or $610/hd.
M Foxlee sold Brahman cross weaner heifers for 207c/kg or $530/hd.
