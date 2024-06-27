Queensland Country Life
Steer market firm at Gracemere

June 27 2024 - 11:30am
Brian Dawson Auctions sold a run of Brahman steers from the McCartney family, Roselea, Marlborough, for 320c/kg averaging 339c/kg to return $1086/hd. Picture: CQLX
Prices at the Gracemere cattle sale on Wednesday remained firm with 2158 head yarded.

