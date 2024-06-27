Steer market firm at Gracemere

Prices at the Gracemere cattle sale on Wednesday remained firm with 2158 head yarded.
Vendors offered 1012 steers, 815 heifers, 239 cows, 20 cows and calves, 16 bulls and 56 mickeys.
The steer market was firm, averaging 279c/kg overall, with weaners averaging 271c/kg to top at 340c/kg.
Feeder steers averaged 272c/kg with a top price of 314c/kg.
The heifer market softened by five cents, with weaners averaging 197c/kg and reaching 258c/kg.
Feeder heifers averaged 249c/kg with a top price of 272c/kg.
The cow market was said to be about 10 cents stronger, averaging 188c/kg and reaching a top price of 236c/kg.
The bull market was almost 30 cents dearer due to some good quality young bulls on offer.
HIGHLIGHTS OF THE DAY
RJ Dunning, Morinish sold Brangus steers for 282c weighing 537kg to return $1517/hd.
Oakleigh Holdings, Alligator Creek sold Brangus steers for 312c weighing 453kgs to return $1415/hd.
RJ Dunning, Morinish sold Droughtmaster steers for 286c weighing 490kg to return $1404/hd.
J Farr, Barmoya, sold Brangus steers for 306c weighing 431kg to return $1320/hd.
JG and MA McCartney, Marlborough, sold Brahman steers for 320c weighing 339kg to return $1086/hd.
CB and LS Sell, Bracewell, sold Brangus steers for 322c weighing 302kg to return $974/hd.
Melrose Grazing Company, Morinish sold Brahman steers for 304c/kg weighing 305kg to return $930/hd.
EA Mahood, Darling Plains, sold Brahman steers for 296 c/kg weighing 272 kg to return $806/hd.
R and A Sparrow, Yaamba sold Droughtmaster steers for 312c/kg weighing 233kg to return $728/hd.
B Williams, Kabra sold Droughtmaster heifers for 236c weighing 447kg to return $1057/hd.
Cremorne Cattle Co, Alpha sold Brangus heifers for 262c weighing 335kgs to return $879/hd.
JG and MA McCartney, Marlborough, sold Brahman heifers for 250c weighing 297kg to return $742/hd.
Spann Family Partnership, Goovigen sold Droughtmaster cows for 214c/kg, weighing 648kg to return $1389/hd.
Cardwell Grazing, Alpha sold Droughtmaster cows for 217c/kg weighing 597c/kg to return $1296/hd.
K and A Baker, Kalapa sold Friesian cows for 195c/kg weighing 658kg to return $1284/hd.
P and K Corrie, Jardine sold Brahman cross cows and calves for$1100/hd.
