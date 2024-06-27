Spirits not dampened by rain at the Rocky Junior Beef Show

Rain has not dampened the spirits of the 120 competitors attending this year's Rockhampton Junior Beef Show at the Rockhampton Showgrounds.
The three-day show organised by the Australian Brahman Breeders Association started on Tuesday and finishes with a presentation dinner tonight. This is the competition's 32nd year.
Committee secretary Wendy Cole said one competitor had come all the way from Dubbo, NSW, with the others coming down from as far north as Proserpine.
She said as well as stud judging and prime cattle judging, the competitors took part in junior parading and education sessions.
The education sessions covers everything from AI and public speaking to cooking beef and learning about DNA sampling.
The youngest competitor this year is five- year-old Isabelle Streeter, Fairy Springs Brahmans, Karinga, Taroom, while the oldest is 21.
Fourteen-year-old Libby Callum of Alton Downs said she had been attending the junior beef show since she was nine years old.
"It's a great way to learn, to get to know cattle, get involved in the industry and have a good time with all your friends," she said.
