Senex's $1b gas expansion welcomed by Western Downs, slammed by green group

The Western Downs Regional Council is among those welcoming news that Senex Energy is proceeding with a $1 billion expansion of its Atlas and Roma North projects, expected to create 900 construction jobs, 200 of them ongoing.
Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek signed off on the final Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act requirements on Wednesday after putting the expansion on ice for 18 months.
Both in the Surat basin, the Atlas footprint is around Wandoan and the Roma North project is located 40 kilometres north of Roma.
The expansion is expected to provide 60 petajoules of gas a year from the end of 2025, more than 10 per cent of the east coast's annual gas requirements.
Western Downs mayor Andrew Smith said they loved to see such investments in their region.
"It obviously means jobs and opportunities for local businesses," he said.
"Since the energy industry developed in our region, these big ticket items have been delivered without any concerns.
"I know Senex has accommodation plans."
The Lock the Gate Alliance has been critical of the approval of the coal seam gas expansion, saying it will clear endangered koala habitat.
It pointed to the project's environmental impact statement, which it said showed the Atlas section would clear at least 360 hectares of koala dispersal habitat.
"The final approval disguises the amount of habitat clearing, describing the clearing as '4ha of trees, measured in canopy cover within mapped koala dispersal habitat'," its media statement said.
"An associated high pressure gas pipeline, which received federal environmental approval earlier this month, will also clear 35ha of koala habitat, 30ha of greater glider habitat, 28ha of glossy black cockatoo habitat, and nearly 5ha of Dulacca woodland snail habitat."
Lock the Gate said it would involve the construction of up to 151 CSG wells, access roads, pipelines, a 300 million litre brine storage facility north west of Miles, and was expected to require the drainage of about 6.5 million litres of groundwater each day as the coal seams were depressurised.
Cr Smith declined to comment on LTGA's claims, saying only that environmental issues had been addressed through the approval process.
He said that occurred through federal and state processes, over which his council had no jurisdiction, and the council was happy to take the opportunities presented to them.
"We talk to industry and government nearly every day of the year to ensure our communities are protected," he said. "We see this as a great opportunity and have faith in the planning process."
Federal opposition spokesperson for resources Susan McDonald welcomed the "long-overdue" approval of the expansion and blasted what she called anti-gas falsehoods at the same time.
"Statements from the Greens and Lock the Gate Alliance about koalas and groundwater being impacted are hysterical overreach that ignore the fact Senex has passed every regulation contained in this arduous approval process," she said.
"Worse, these groups make this Labor government overly cautious in approving gas projects, which threatens Australian jobs and blocks our emissions reduction pathways.
"The Greens political party are the most destructive force in Australia. They represent economic vandalism that threatens Australia's access to affordable, plentiful, and low-emissions gas and the economic benefits that come with it.
"Gas is irreplaceable for Australia, for electricity generation, manufacturing and heating, and renewables alone cannot power the country, yet the Greens' ideological positions will ensure more businesses close, more jobs are lost overseas, and more Australians go cold in winter."
Senex Energy CEO Ian Davies said the expansion would inject more than $200m into local businesses and communities.
"The royalties delivered through this multi-decade investment will fund hospitals, roads, emergency services and more, as we support Australia's energy security through the net zero transition and beyond," he said. "The expansion will drive a significant boost in natural gas supply for Australia."
Senex has already secured eight long-term supply agreements for the project with Australian manufacturers like CSR, to support the expansion.
Queensland's Resources Minister Scott Stewart said the project was another example of how Queensland continued to do the heavy lifting when it came to domestic gas supply, saying the state had released more than 20,000km of land exclusively for domestic supply since 2017.
"Senex's original Atlas tenement was the first dedicated to domestic supply by this government," he said.
"Unlocking more gas and supplying it to the domestic market is critical for both households and our manufacturing industry.
"We have always said gas is an important part of our energy transition."
Not only welcoming the new development, the Queensland Resources Council upped the ante, saying even more Queensland gas projects need to come online along with an expansion of pipeline infrastructure if the country is to avoid an energy shortfall.
"All levels of government have a role to play in reducing the heavy regulatory burden on industry and streamlining approval processes by removing state and federal duplication to get urgently needed new projects underway," CEO Janette Hewson said.
"The Australian Energy Market Operator has warned of impending gas shortfalls without an expansion of existing pipelines and new gas projects in Queensland," she said. "Given the critical need for more gas to support Australia's energy transition, the QRC and industry wants to work with all governments to get the right policy settings to attract investment in the new projects required with timely approval processes."
