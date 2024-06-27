Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Senex's $1b gas expansion welcomed by Western Downs, slammed by green group

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated June 27 2024 - 4:15pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Senex rig working in the Roma North region. Pictures supplied by Senex.
A Senex rig working in the Roma North region. Pictures supplied by Senex.

The Western Downs Regional Council is among those welcoming news that Senex Energy is proceeding with a $1 billion expansion of its Atlas and Roma North projects, expected to create 900 construction jobs, 200 of them ongoing.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.