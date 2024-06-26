Queensland Country Life
Pig hunter rescued after being pinned by car overnight

June 26 2024 - 11:39am
The LifeFlight crew in action at Banana. Picture: Supplied
The LifeFlight crew in action at Banana. Picture: Supplied

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crew has airlifted a young adult to hospital after he was pinned under his utility overnight.

