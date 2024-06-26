Pig hunter rescued after being pinned by car overnight

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crew has airlifted a young adult to hospital after he was pinned under his utility overnight.
It is believed the man was pig hunting in the Shire of Banana around 10pm last night when he swerved to miss a pig standing in the middle of the road.
He was found by friends at 5am who lifted the vehicle off him before driving him to a local medical centre where he was treated for a serious leg injury.
The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew landed the helicopter on a sports oval adjacent to the medical centre.
A Queensland Ambulance Service paramedic drove the man from the medical centre to the nearby helicopter.
The man, aged in his 20s, was flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.
The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter and crew service the Wide Bay-Burnett region and beyond.
