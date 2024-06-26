Quality runs of weaner steers through Roma saleyards

An yarding of 8200 head were offered at Roma Saleyards with quality steer lines dominating the yarding on Tuesday.
According to Roma selling agent Brad Neven, Watkins and Co there was an increase of over 2000 cattle on the back of last week's sale.
Mr Neven said all vendors are being realistic at the moment and the money is good.
"There are a lot of weaners hitting the market, and due to the great season in most areas, have big weights," Mr Neven said.
He said the run of weaners offered by the Murray family, Kindee Pastoral Co, Muya, were the best line of Kindee weaners, he thinks he has seen come through the Roma sale.
"They has invested in some expensive Charolais bulls over the past few years and these weaner are as good as you will see."
Vendors Andrew, Stuart and James Murray of Kindee Pastoral Company offloaded a total of 467 steers at the sale.
These producers are based at Muya, Injune and Cowangah, Taroom, and were a run of a mix of Charolais, Santa Gertrudis and Angus cross cattle.
Kindee Pastoral Co, Muya, Mitchell sold Charolais cross steers to 336c/kg, reaching a top of $1296 to average $1,198.
A further 217 steers off their Cowangah property similarly averaged 330c/kg to return $1182/head.
A top pen of their 25 Charolais cross steers sold for 330c/kg to weigh 393kg and return $1296/hd.
A pen of their 25 Santa Gertrudis crossbred steers fetched 328c/kg to weigh 379kg and return $1243/head.
A further pen of their Angus crossbred steers sold for 326c/kg at 392kg to return $1279/head.
Overall a total of 250 steers off their Muya property averaged 330c/kg to return $1198/head.
No strangers to the Roma Saleyards, these producers regularly offload their weaner cattle at the end of June each year and this year is their milestone 45th year of selling.
James Murray said their focus was on producing top quality and performance bred weaners aged between 8 to 10 months old.
Overall, weaner steers under 200kg topped at 202c/kg and averaged 202c/kg, weaner steers in the 200-280kg range reached 398c/kg and averaged 329c/kg.
Steers in the 280-330kg range reached 372c/kg and averaged 316c/kg, and steers in the 330-400kg range reached 350c/kg and averaged 320c/kg.
Feeder steers in the 400-500kg range topped at 338c/kg and averaged 312c/kg.
Other market highlights: include:
CR & FJ Mars, Sardine Creek, Injune sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 398c/kg, reaching a top of $945 to average $890/head.
Their Angus cross heifers sold to 288c/kg, reaching a top of $1,075 to average $709/head.
FI & MJ Taylor, Lying Downs, Injune sold Charolais cross steers to 376c/kg, reaching a top of $994 to average $855./head
Gall & Co, Glebe, Taroom sold Angus cross steers to 372c/kg, reaching a top of $1,498 to average $921/head. The Angus heifers sold to 278c/kg, reaching a top of $1,110 to average $613/head.
Conny T Thomas T/A Gwenbrook Grazing sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 372c/kg, reaching a top of $1,274 to average $1131/head.
Derbyshire Downs Pastoral Co Pty Ltd, Derbyshire Downs, Augathella sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 350c/kg, reaching a top of $1334 to average $1180/head.
Burunga Pty Ltd, Burunga, Wandoan sold Charolais cross steers to 342c/kg, reaching a top of $1199 to average $1092/head.
JT & LK Postle, Cliffview, Injune sold Charolais steers to 340c/kg, reaching a top of $989 to average $989/head.
Neven Grazing Co, Mt Beagle, Roma sold Simmental cross steers to 338c/kg, reaching a top of $1355 to average $1142/head.
HJT Family Trust, De-Ankerr, Yuleba sold Charolais cross steers to 336c/kg, reaching a top of $1263 to average $1078/head.
The Charolais cross heifers sold to 270c/kg, reaching a top of $887 to average $837/head.
IJ & SF Harland, Blue Lagoon, Injune sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 334c/kg, reaching a top of $1111/head to average $1111/head. Thuringia Estate, Yalli Station, Wyandra sold Charolais cross steers to 334c/kg, reaching a top of $1403 to average $1188/head. The Angus cross heifers sold to 288c/kg, reaching a top of $1017 to average $944/head. EJ & CF Rolfe, Nindinna, Roma sold Charolais cross steers to 332c/kg, reaching a top of $1491 to average $1315/head. Alexander Schoff, Tyrconnel Downs, Mungallala sold Charolais steers to 332c/kg, reaching a top of $1439 to average $1439/head. Gibson Livestock, Marmboo, Longreach sold Charolais cross steers to 332c/kg, reaching a top of $1455 to average $1322/head.
