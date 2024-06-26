Quality runs of weaner steers through Roma saleyards

IJ & SF Harland, Blue Lagoon, Injune sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 334c/kg, reaching a top of $1111/head to average $1111/head. Thuringia Estate, Yalli Station, Wyandra sold Charolais cross steers to 334c/kg, reaching a top of $1403 to average $1188/head. The Angus cross heifers sold to 288c/kg, reaching a top of $1017 to average $944/head. EJ & CF Rolfe, Nindinna, Roma sold Charolais cross steers to 332c/kg, reaching a top of $1491 to average $1315/head. Alexander Schoff, Tyrconnel Downs, Mungallala sold Charolais steers to 332c/kg, reaching a top of $1439 to average $1439/head. Gibson Livestock, Marmboo, Longreach sold Charolais cross steers to 332c/kg, reaching a top of $1455 to average $1322/head.

