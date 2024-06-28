Charity cattle drive riding legs open

Everywhere Bim Struss goes these days, he says people are asking him how they 'buy a saddle' to be part of the Great Australian Charity Cattle Drive next year.
One of the main fundraising initiatives underpinning the success of the inaugural drive, it kicked off this week, enabling supporters of the BeefBank initiative to select from 19 different package options of varying length across the 775km, 85-day journey running from May to August 2025.
Packages includes the provision of a horse, saddle, tack, food, various drinks, entertainment and accommodation, and daily itinerary, and there are three, five and seven-day options.
There is also a dedicated family package for each leg of the drive, which allows loosely defined 'families' to join in with their own horses, feed, equipment, and either electric fencing or panels to yard their horses each night.
Mr Struss, the chairman of the charity drive, said there was a real emphasis on families and groups joining in, judging by the interest he was receiving.
"I know of seven blokes at Gippsland in Victoria who are taking up a family option - we're happy to have them along," he said.
The Buy a Saddle plan is the second of the fundraising initiatives that organisers have available for supporters to help out, with the Adopt a Steer plan, whereby people can pay $1000 for one of the 2000 steers and then track them for the duration of the drive, already attracting interest.
Mr Struss said the first of the steers up for 'adoption' had been allocated to their 'owners'.
In addition, the suite of agribusiness industry, corporate and community sponsorship, and commercial partnership packages, including the naming rights to the eight separate legs of the drive between Longreach and Roma, naming rights to high profile concerts and a range of other activities, were now out in the market.
GACCD 25 organising committee member Roger Desailly said the opportunities to get involved in the unique outback event were many, offering something for all.
The charity cattle drive has the four key objectives - fundraising to support those experiencing food insecurity, showcasing Queensland's world-class beef industry, promoting outback tourism and its country towns, and offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to participate in an iconic experience.
Mr Desailly said they'd had significant interest from across industry and community since the launch in May in Rockhampton.
