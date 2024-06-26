Adversity drives invention for Gympie lads

It was through adversity some five years ago that young Gympie businessmen Simon Ward and Brendan Kelly were prompted to breath life into an old hammer mill and tub mixer that had been left unused in a paddock.
Mr Ward said it was about that time that his family dairy farm in Gympie was facing a dire financial crisis.
"We had accumulated around $80,000 in debt from our stock feed supplier, which was a heavy burden for a farm managing 150 milking cows," he said.
"The situation took a turn for the worse when we received a bad batch of feed from the stock feed mill, which caused our entire herd to suffer from acidosis.
"With the debt piling up and our herd sick, we knew we needed a solution and fast."
The success of bringing the old hammer mill back to life ignited a passion and the business partners wanted to learn more about the milling industry, so K&W Milling was born.
"We realised that many farms could benefit from a cost-effective, innovative solution like ours," Mr Ward said.
"With this vision, we developed the M1 Mill Mix, the world's first fully autonomous continuous milling system."
The M1 Mill Mix system is designed to streamline the entire milling process, combining milling and mixing operations into one seamless operation.
This design not only streamlines production but also reduces downtime typically associated with waiting for grain to accumulate in mixing bins.
It has been built in a way that it doesn't require separate mixing bins to add the additives.
The M1 system is versatile and can be utilised in various industries ranging from large-scale agriculture to smaller, boutique operations that prioritise grain quality.
"It doesn't matter whether it's for producing flours, cereals, or animal feed, the M1 system can be customised to meet specific production needs," Mr Ward said.
According to Mr Ward the innovation not only saves time but also reduces costs. Now in its fourth year K&W Milling has installed milling systems on farms of all sizes.
