Four decades of artificial breeding for Ced Wise

For the past 40 years, Ced Wise, known through the industry across Australia as Ceddie, has helped studs make genetic gains through artificial breeding.
He began his career in artificial breeding working with Syd Miller in 1984, and when Mr Miller retired in 1988, he took over the business.
Ced Wise Artificial Breeding Services, based at Glen Aplin, Queensland, has a purpose-built breeding centre and recipient herd, and the team services clients in multiple states, doing semen collection, testing and morphology, donor flushing, artificial insemination (AI), embryo transfer (ET) and pregnancy testing.
Dr Wise has specialised in embryo transfer since returning from the US where he studied at Colorado State University.
The embryo transfer work began with two clients, a dairy farmer at Gympie and industry pioneer Don Anderson at Inverary Poll Hereford stud, while working with Mr Miller.
"At the time Don was importing Poll Herefords from the US, so we ended up travelling all over Australia, to NSW, Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia, mostly flushing Poll Hereford cattle that had won broadribbons," Dr Wise said.
"AI was quite common for many years by then, and it didn't take long for other breeds to use ET.
"Along came Angus, with more figure-focused breeding and the emphasis really shifted then to Angus, so we were flushing a lot of Angus and as well as Charolais for David Bondfield, who had Palgrove stud."
In the late 1980s ET was used by more breeds, then by the 1990s there was good demand from Brahman breeders.
"We were starting to do a lot more work in the north and I chose to concentrate on them because they had big numbers," Dr Wise said.
"Then in 2012 we bought into Inventia Genetic Technologies (IGT), a bovine IVF company based in Brisbane.
"IGT predominantly worked with Brahmans, and Brahman-cross breeds back then, whereas the multiple ovulation embryo transfer is mostly concentrated in British and European breeds."
In the past four decades there has been little change to the process, but it has become less reliant on skilled labour, Dr Wise said.
"There are no more embryos, no better take rate, so it has not changed as far as results, but what has changed is the logistics.
"There are a lot more drugs we can use now to get the cows to cycle on time, so fixed-time programming has made a big difference.
"That means there is a lot less human input which has made it easier to do a big program with fewer skilled staff.
"In the old days we would have staff watching cows every three to four hours, which is fine for dairy farmers because they know their cattle extremely well and see them twice a day, but it is difficult to implement in extensive beef herds."
Dr Wise also owns Rockhampton-based genetics business Rocky Repro.
Through his businesses Dr Wise and his team of experts have a big impact on the stud world, producing exceptional breeders and industry-leading sires.
"We put in excess of 4000 to 5000 calves a year on the ground," he said.
"It is rewarding to go back to a farmer and see 40 or 50 calves on a mob of recipient calves that were just embryos 12 months ago.
"And to see our animals, be they females or bulls, sometimes make incredible money at sales, is a great result. Each time you have success is a thrill."
His passion for his work is why Dr Wise has never had a sick day.
"I like the cattle, and I like the people, and you can't take days off when you have made a commitment to clients.
"It sounds like the same thing every day, but we meet different people and yarn about their operations, the business and the cattle industry and we also gossip a fair bit."
Artificial breeding has made a huge impact on the beef industry, allowing producers to use superior genetics and rapidly improve their herds.
The first method developed for artificial breeding was artificial insemination, which was used as early as the 14th century, by an Arabian horse breeder.
It wasn't until 1914 that it was successful in cattle, with Russian scientists designing the first artificial vagina for semen collection.
It took another few decades to become commercially viable, when Danish veterinarian Eduard Sorensen developed the recto-vaginal technique of insemination in 1937.
The process was first used in Australia in the 1940s, with the Victorian Department of Agriculture pilot unit established at State Research Farm at Werribee in 1945 using chilled semen.
Veterinarian David Wishart played an important role in early trials, starting a breeding program for dairy cattle in 1942.
That was followed by commercial artificial breeding units at Timboon and Tatura in 1948 and 1949, but they were closed by the end of 1949.
In 1949, British scientist Christopher Polge developed techniques to freeze sperm for long-term storage.
The Artificial Breeding Association was established in the mid-1950s, then a meeting was held in July 1958 to form the Victorian Artificial Breeders Co-operative Society (VAB), which would eventually become Genetics Australia.
Just 8000 cows had been inseminated in Victoria in 1956, but that number increased dramatically by the operations commenced at Parwan Park, Bacchus Marsh, in 1961, where there were 70 bulls, primarily Jerseys.
In the 1960s industry pioneer Robert Cassou designed the straw system to store frozen semen.
Liquid nitrogen vapour was first used by VAB in 1965 and Cassou's straws were available commercially in 1969, with mini straws introduced in 1974.
Meanwhile, other states had begun artificial breeding through government-owned research stations.
These included Northfield in South Australia, which, in 1975, became a distribution centre for the VAB which was supplying better quality semen; and Wacol, Queensland, which later merged with VAB to form Genetics Australia in 1994.
In 1976, the Animal Genetics and Breeding Unit was established in partnership with the University of New England at Armidale, which later introduced Breedplan to the industry in 1985.
AI was widely adopted by beef studs in the 1970s, and by the 1990s, protocols for fixed-time AI were established.
Embryo transfer (ET) was introduced in the 1980s and first used in Hereford herds. ET allowed producers to use embryos from superior cows transplanted into recipient females, leading to big genetic improvements.
The Brahman breed started using embryo transfer in big numbers in the 1990s, but many of those breeders switched to IVF, which is suited to the Bos indicus breeds, by the early 2010s.
