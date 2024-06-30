Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Opinion

Holiday plane and bus trips make mulga look enticing

By Wendy Sheehan
June 30 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wendy Sheehan, rangelands grazier.
Wendy Sheehan, rangelands grazier.

Those big city holidays beckon us out of our patch of mulga occasionally. Actually, that's a lie, they only attract my attention; the Boss has to be induced by either the prospect of a road trip through country he hasn't seen before, or a major family event.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.