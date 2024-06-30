Holiday plane and bus trips make mulga look enticing

From here on the trip is smooth flying, the requisite crying baby on board disappears behind earbuds (don't worry, it wasn't my baby), the touristy afternoon in the Adelaide hills is picturesque and warm with shops and pubs having open fireplaces, family and friends time is fun, the bride is gorgeous, the groom emotional, the candlestick holders stand witness with the wedding cake, and the wedding begins early afternoon, so the idiots who booked plane tickets back for Sunday morning are able to get to bed some hours before stupid o'clock, when they need to get to the airport.