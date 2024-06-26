Stockyard Beef pushes for carbon neutrality with Wagyu expansion

Stockyard Beef, Australia's longest-operating feedlot still under original family ownership, is striving to expand its Wagyu beef production and sustainability efforts.
With an annual turn off of around 26,000 head through its Jondaryan Kerwee feedlot, the enterprise is part of the vertically-integrated Stockyard branded beef business, heavily focused on 200-day fed Angus and long-fed 400-day Wagyu programs.
Stockyard Group chair Lachie Hart said the company was aiming not only to improve efficiency and productivity, but also to achieve the industry's ambitious carbon neutrality goals by 2030.
"As it stands today, our target is to be carbon neutral by 2030 and we want to do that without the use of offsets," Mr Hart said.
"It might mean though, that getting closer to achieving that target, we still may need to use some offsets as we get a much better understanding.
"Over the last three years, we have been looking at the scope one, two, and three emissions, with our focus on controllable aspects through scope one."
Stockyard completed a 200-day trial last year using red seaweed, better known as asparagopsis.
Mr Hart highlighted the potential of asparagopsis as a feed additive to reduce methane emissions, while improving weight gain in cattle.
"The trial found that asparagopsis significantly reduced enteric methane production in animals without harming their health or changing their flavour profiles," he said.
"The study also found a small improvement in productivity, with animals consuming asparagopsis experiencing increased weight gains.
"The results of the asparagopsis seaweed supplement trial have been published and at the end of this year, it would have been peer-reviewed."
Mr Hart said there was consumer demand for carbon-neutral beef, with potential for premium pricing in the short term but believed there was a need for long-term sustainable solutions without additional cost to consumers.
Kerwee feedlot recently analysed cattle feed efficiency, hosting Growsafe feed testing units to assess net feed intake in cohorts of steer progeny.
Performance data was passed back to the main participants, the Australian Wagyu Association and Angus Australia, as part of their progeny testing programs.
The Growsafe bays in the Kerwee testing station grew last year to 60, as part of the asparagopsis trial project.
Stockyard Kerwee's genetic improvement officer Sarah Duffield said the technology would help uncover the genetics that convert a grain ration into weight the most efficiently, without compromising on marbling.
"By testing net feed intake, that is feed going into weight gained against known genetics, we are able to establish which animals gain the most weight by eating the least amount of grain," Ms Duffield said.
"When we're able to select for animals that are more efficient, with less inputs and who use less energy to use these inputs, we can achieve our emission intensity goals with genetics that require less inputs overall.
"For our producers it means breeding to custom-produce carcasses that satisfy market specifications, that is ultimately more efficient, more sustainable, and more profitable."
Stockyard is planning to increase its Wagyu breeding operation from 2500 to 10,000 head, by 2030.
It currently source the majority of its Wagyu and Angus cattle needs from suppliers, with an aim to breed enough Wagyu cattle internally to cover 20pc of its total throughput.
Despite the expansion in breeding operations, Mr Hart emphasised the ongoing importance of its supplier relationships.
The company plans to continue sourcing the remaining 80pc of its cattle needs from other Wagyu producers, as well as its long-fed Angus genetics.
Mr Hart said it would stabilise Stockyard's supply chains and mitigate price fluctuations, ensuring a more resilient future for the company.
"We just think that for a brand owner, that vertical integration is an important part of building a resilient company going forward," he said.
"As a growing business, those volumes are going to continue to increase over the next six years."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.