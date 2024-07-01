St George operation triumphs in RNA Wagyu Challenge weight gain awards

Despite challenging weather conditions over the summer, the entries in this year's RNA Paddock to Palate Wagyu Challenge showed minimal impact on daily weight gains.
It was a St George beef operation, which scooped up the top weight gain awards in this year's challenge.
Hamish and Mary McIntyre from McIntyre Agriculture Pty Ltd, St George, claimed first place in class 39A, pen of six, with their Wagyu recording an average daily weight gain of 1.203kg.
They also won the highest individual weight gain for class 39A, with the heaviest of their pen recording an average daily weight gain of 1.435kg.
The McIntyre family also entered Angus steers into class 37, pen of six 100-day grain-fed steers.
They were one of the top performing exhibitors in the entire class for weight gain, with their Angus steer entries averaging 2.67kg.
Their Angus entries in class 38, pen of six, 70-day grain-fed steers, placed them in the top eight performing exhibitors category.
The seven entries averaged 2.44kg, with one of the steers in the pen achieving a weight gain of 2.900kg.
Throughout the duration of the Wagyu Challenge, the 242 entries were fed at Smithfield Cattle Co's feedlot.
Smithfield Cattle Co's group livestock manager, Ryan Brown, acknowledged that summer was challenging for feedlots due to heat and high humidity, but that the Wagyu Challenge entries were not impacted.
"Due to their lower energy intake, Wagyu cattle tend to handle heat events very well," Mr Brown said.
"The feed conversion of this year's wagyu paddock to palate cattle was 12.36kg/1kg as fed or 9.10kg/1kg on a dry matter basis.
"In real terms this is an intake of 11.27kg, 1.4pc of body weight, intake as fed for a 0.91kg gain live weight gain.
Mr Brown said cattle entries into the competition continue to improve, year in year out.
"This program is for wagyu cattle over 50pc F1 and right up to 100pc fullblood," he said.
"The percentage of higher Wagyu content cattle increases each year, but the feedlot average daily weight gain and feed conversion remain consistent year to year.
"Our experience is that higher Wagyu content cattle have reduced intakes and average daily gain.
"This year was also run 20 days longer than previous years without losing any feed conversion.
"Last years figures were 12.40 FCR as fed or 11.76kg intake for 0.95kg average daily gain."
The RNA's Paddock to Palate competition now moves into the second phase, which is carcase judging.
The Wagyu Challenge is four-phased, finishing in a beef taste-off judged by some of Queensland's top chefs.
The exhibitors who poll the highest aggregate scores across all phases of the four classes will be awarded at a presentation dinner at the Ekka on August 8.
