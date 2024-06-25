National polocrosse championships underway

Three hundred horses on parade have heralded the start of the national polocrosse championships being hosted this year by the Chinchilla Polocrosse Club.
Long-time Chinchilla member and Queensland Polocrosse Association life member Bill McCutcheon opened the carnival on Tuesday morning, attended by Callide MP Bryson Head and Western Downs Regional Council mayor Andrew Smith, plus a large contingent of the general public.
Entry was free for Western Downs residents, who were treated to a spectacular display of equestrian skill and pageantry in the grand parade, showcasing the talent and dedication of the participants.
The first games got underway at 1pm, offering thrilling polocrosse action from the first match-ups as teams began competing for the titles up for grabs.
According to Chinchilla Nationals organising event committee president John Mullins, they were thrilled to welcome the community to the event.
"Free entry for Western Downs residents is our way of saying thank you for your support," he said. "We encourage everyone to come out, enjoy the festivities, and experience the excitement of polocrosse."
The full program is on the event website and Queenslanders have been urged to take up the opportunity to be part of a national sporting event in their backyard.
