Large numbers of weaners and yearlings on offer at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a larger yarding of 492 head of cattle at Tuesday's Moreton sale.
They said large numbers of weaners and yearlings came to hand with the quality pens selling firm on last week's rates, while lesser quality types sold to a slightly easier market.
Heavy steers and bullocks sold to firm rates, as did the choice pens of heavy cows.
Charolais cross vealer heifers from Roberts Bros Holdings sold for 208.2 cents a kilogram to return $520.
Roy Billiau sold Santa cross weaner steers at 323.2c/kg for an outcome of $791.
Vedelago family sold Charbray yearling heifers for 267.2c/kg or $921 and their Brahman cross yearling steers came in at 277.2c/kg returning $1092.
Droughtmaster pasture heifers from W Van'twout sold for 255.2c/kg to realise $1862.
Stephen Doberer sold Angus cross feeder steers at 300.2c/kg or $1265.
Santa cross 4 tooth ox from O'Briens Transport returned 280c/kg to come back at $1699.
Norman Pakleppa sold Santa cross 6 tooth ox for 253.2c/kg or $1587.
Brahman bullocks from RK and TR Woods made 250.2c/kg for an outcome of $2014.
Short 'n Tall Farming sold Angus cross medium cows at 198.2c/kg to realise $1189.
Hereford cross heavy cows from GR and JE Wolski came in at 197.2c/kg returning $1405.
Karraman Quarries sold Charolais cross heavy cows for 205.2c/kg to return $1354, and also sold Santa cross pens of heavy cows at 205.2c/kg to realise $1137.
J and K Harvey Partnership sold Droughtmaster heavy bulls for 231.2c/kg with an outcome of $2011.
RK and TR Woods sold Bahman heavy bulls for 225.2c/kg to return $1655.
