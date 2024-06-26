Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Palgrove Pastoral Company continues feedlot competition success

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated June 26 2024 - 1:38pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Noller, Palgrove Pastoral Company, holding up the highest individual weight gain ribbon, with class 37A entries in the background at JBS Beef City. Picture: Clare Adcock
Ben Noller, Palgrove Pastoral Company, holding up the highest individual weight gain ribbon, with class 37A entries in the background at JBS Beef City. Picture: Clare Adcock

Palgrove Pastoral Company secured the highest individual weight gain for class 37A, pen of six 100-day grain-fed steers at the recent RNA paddock to palate feedlot weight gain competition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Toowoomba. I over all things livestock and agriculture in central and southern Queensland. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.