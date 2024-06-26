Palgrove Pastoral Company continues feedlot competition success

Palgrove Pastoral Company secured the highest individual weight gain for class 37A, pen of six 100-day grain-fed steers at the recent RNA paddock to palate feedlot weight gain competition.
Their entries achieved an average daily weight gain of 3.16kg, leading to a tie with Russell Pastoral Operations in this category.
The company entered 21 Charolais-cross steers into class 37, boasting an average daily weight gain of 2.32kg, securing them a place among the top eight performers in the class.
Palgrove general manager Ben Noller said they were pleased with the results.
"We've won class 37A for the last six consecutive years, and class 40 the year before in the overall competition," Mr Noller said.
"Achieving weight gains like that allows us to validate our genetics and their performance potential.
"Compared to last year, our weight gains might be up just a little bit across the board.
"Our aim is to breed cattle that are profitable for our commercial producers, focusing not only on weight gain, but also on carcase traits crucial for meeting MSA specifications."
Mr Noller said the steers were drawn from their Drillham property, following a rigorous selection process, combining visual appraisal with extensive data analysis from their stud herds.
This year's entries included a mix of their stud and commercial herd, featuring Charolais, Charolais Angus, and Charolais Ultrablack-cross cattle.
The RNA's Paddock to Palate Competition now moves into the second phase which is carcass judging.
Competition classes 37, 38 and 40 are three phased comprising best aggregate weight gain, carcass and MSA eating quality, while the Wagyu Challenge is four phased finishing in a beef taste off judged by some of Queensland's top chefs.
The exhibitors who poll the highest aggregate scores across all phases of the four classes will be awarded the overall prizes at the Paddock to Palate and Beef Industry Dinner at the Brisbane Showgrounds on August 8.
Read the full competitions results here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.