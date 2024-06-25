Ag-Grow format could change for next year

The Ag-Grow field day in Emerald could change its format to a mid-week event depending on what exhibitors have to say.
Ag-Grow managing director Geoff Dein said they were looking to change the days of operation because the traders did not want to be at the event all day on Saturday.
He said his preference was to hold it on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, where exhibitors could bump in on Monday and bump out on Friday.
Another option could be Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Currently, Ag-Grow is held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, but a lot of exhibitors had started packing up to leave early to mid afternoon on Saturday this year.
Mr Dein said the jury was out on just exactly what they were going to do.
"We're taking a survey of all the exhibitors first and it could be as a result of that survey that we're not moving or it could be as a result of that survey that they were going to move," he said.
This year, about 17,000 visitors passed through the gates to check out 380 exhibitors, including some new ones this year.
Mr Dein said they were also looking to put a bore down before next year's Ag-Grow so they were not reliant on anyone supplying the event with its vital services.
He said they had a blackout with Ergon at this year's event which lasted about 15 minutes, but meant that they were on their own power through a generator for the rest of the day.
"And the same will happen with the water, we'll have underground water so we're not relying on (outside) agencies to try and develop a priority for water for Ag-Grow," he said.
Mr Dein said it was a mighty challenge to get water this year to keep the dust down at the event.
He said they would also look at some major infrastructure developments for next year such as extra toilets and a new shower block to cater for those camping on site because accommodation in town was hopeless.
"We lost four exhibitors because of no accommodation (in Emerald)," he said.
This year's Ag-Grow marked the 35th year of the three-day event which included for the first time a camp draft.
