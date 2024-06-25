GDL Online genetic sale a success

The first GDL Genetics in the Tank online timed auction sale held on Stocklive, over Thursday and closing on Friday, proved a hit with many stud breeders securing those ' once in a lifetime opportunity' genetics.
Overall 38 lots from 44 offered and sold for a gross of $201,400.
Topping the sale was semen straws from the homozygous polled red Brahman sire Elmo Picasso.
His straws sold for $55250/straw returning $26,250 for the five straws offered by Ashley Kirk, Rockley Brahmans, Moura.
Mr Kirk said he has bought the dominant sire Elmo Piscasso in a private sale for $40,000 after seeing him at Beef 2018.
"Picasso has overachieved in a short career so far and 25 of his progeny that have sold at auction have grossed over one million dollars and averaged $40,000," Mr Kirk said.
Mr Kirk said this was the first time that Piscasso's semen had been offered on the open market and there will not be any more released for a minimum of 12 months.
The successful buyer was Heather Bowditch, Goomboorian.
Next at $18,250 was a red Brahman pregnant recipient carrying a mating between Fairy Springs Capitalist from Rockley Miss Database, again offered by Rockley Brahmans.
She was bought by Caroline Hayes, Hayes Brahmans, Benaraby.
The Hanson family, Bullakeana Brangus, Theodore offered a flush in one of their most most successful genetic females Bullakeana Our Pretty Lady which sold to Brad and Nicole Saunders. Pheasant Creek, Wowan for $10,250.
Bullakeana Our Pretty Lady is the dam of the Beef 2024 Grand Champion Brangus Bull, Bullakeana Who's Handsome.
Hewitt Agribusiness offered the pick of the spring U drop heifers made up of around 400 heifers from the Burenda and Hewitt herd of Angus, Ultrablack and Brangus along with two straws of semen in any bull they have in their sires stored in tank.
This opportunity lot sold for $14,250 to Richard Reynolds, Gin Gin.
Mr Reynolds also paid $7250 for a flush picked from of any cow and semen from the Brenda Hewitt breeding herd running 900 breeders at Bylong, NSW.
Selling agent: GDL
