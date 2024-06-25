Queensland Country Life
Home/News

MP sells cattle at her new local sale in Toogoolawah

Kelly Mason
By Kelly Mason
Updated June 25 2024 - 1:16pm, first published 12:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deb and Jason Frecklington with the pen of Droughtmaster weaner steers they sold at the Toogoolawah weaner sale. Picture by Kelly Mason
Deb and Jason Frecklington with the pen of Droughtmaster weaner steers they sold at the Toogoolawah weaner sale. Picture by Kelly Mason

It is not unusual to see a politician out and about in their electorate.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelly Mason

Kelly Mason

Journalist

South east journalist covering stories from rural and regional Queensland. kelly.mason@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.