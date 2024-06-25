MP sells cattle at her new local sale in Toogoolawah

It is not unusual to see a politician out and about in their electorate.
But a weaner sale may not be the first place you'd expect to find them blending in with cattle producers.
Nanango MP Deb Frecklington was among the crowd of vendors at the Toogoolawah weaner sale last Friday.
Outside of her political duties, Ms Frecklington now runs a property near Toogoolawah with her husband Jason, after recently moving from Kingaroy.
"We are loving the move to this part of my electorate," she said.
"Somerset is a beautiful part along with the whole Nanango electorate.
"There are good people and the countryside here is spectacular, so we are really enjoying it."
The Frecklingtons sold six Droughtmaster weaners steers for $500/head and two for $650/head and were on the look out for replacements.
"It's been an interesting day, prices have probably come off a bit, but you've got to be happy with what you get, especially given the time of year," she said.
"Things are drying off as well."
She said along with rising costs, road conditions were a key area of concern for cattle producers in rural and regional areas.
"We have our hard working truck drivers and when I talk to them they will groan about the roads, and fair enough too," she said.
"Their costs are going up and when they are constantly having to traverse potholes and roads that should have been maintained, that is a major issue for regional Queensland.
"I think the issue is underestimated.
"We've got bridges that need upgrading a massive backlog of road maintenance for those major arterials. Something has to be done."
