Induction weight no influence on RNA's Paddock to Palate gains

Weight gain analysis of this year's RNA Paddock to Palate Competition entrants has found there was no correlation between the induction weights and how much cattle put on while on feed.
For the second year, Black Box Co unpacked the weight gain data.
Last year the average daily weight gain across class 37 was 2.4kg, which was slightly up on this year's 2.31kg.
The average weight gain across class 38 last year was 2.48kg, while this year was 2.28kg.
The average weight gain across class 40 this year was 2.05kg, up on last year's 1.99kg.
Black Box Co's Lucy McGilvray said the the data revealed some interesting results.
"What we found really interesting in this data was that we actually couldn't find any correlation between the induction weight and the average daily weight gain," Ms McGilvray said.
"The reasoning is unknown, but there was quite a big variance in the induction weight.
"There are only limited trends we could discuss from the weight gain section but we look forward to receiving the carcase data and breaking down more correlations and trends from the feedlot and carcase data combined."
The supply chain competition attracted 798 head of cattle - up from 756 head in 2023.
A total of 522 head were fed at JBS Beef City, while 276 Wagyu cattle entered into the Wagyu Challenge were fed at Smithfield Cattle Co's feedlot
The 70 day and 100 day steers in the competition were fed at JBS Beef City, using wheat, hay and silage.
Sean Sturges, JBS Beef City feedlot manager, said good weather added to ideal feeding conditions during the duration of the competition.
"We try and simulate the same conditions every year for this competition," he said.
"The health has been pretty good with this group of cattle. It can be challenging because of the co mingling that occurs with this sort of competition, but the health has been pretty good.
"We've got a team of well trained pen riders who ride the cattle everyday to ensure the health standard of the cattle."
Edwin Cooke, JBS's northern division general manager of livestock, acknowledged the RNA paddock to palate competition and vendors of this year's entries for their continued support.
"I'd also like to thank the team at JBS for taking good care of the cattle for this year's competition," Mr Cooke said.
"The weather turned out pretty well for the short term cattle.
"Looking at this year's data, this year's entries have done pretty well and there's obviously a pretty good team looking after the animals, which animal welfare is a big part of the industry.
"The sophistication of what we're measuring, the performance of the cattle in this competition, is a credited to the people who breed these cattle."
Mr Cooke also offered insight into the current cattle market and the ongoing domestic and international challenges impacting supply and demand.
"In terms of the values, obviously, with short deliverance of live cattle in the year's gone by, capacity has shrunk, with the turn around of supply," he said.
"We've got our Dinmore second shift started in April, representing an enormous amounts of investment from JBS.
"There's challenges about asking the existing workforce to work two extra days, as well as great challenges involved in the international shipping lines at the moment.
"There's currently a massive backlog of containers trying unload in Singapore. There's about two million containers sitting in the waterway, trying to unload.
"That adds to huge costs. We're facing shortages on containers, similar to what we saw back in Covid which is quite scary.
"This has come off the back of issues around conflict in the Red Sea, Suez Canal issues and striking in certain ports in Southeast Asia.
"Consequently, it's a massive issue, but overall, we've got high demand for our cattle and good supply of them here at home."
The top performing vendors and breeds in each class were also revealed and this included all lots, which therefore highlighted vendor performance across the class, not just their best lots.
The top performing vendors in class 37, pen of six 100 day grain fed steers, by weight gain were, McIntyre Agriculture Pty Ltd, with their six Angus entries finishing with average daily weight gain of 2.67kg, followed closely by Russell Pastoral Operations Pty Ltd's 21 Angus cross entries, which had average daily weight gain of 2.6kg, and Devon Court Hereford/Bexa Pty Ltd's 14 Hereford entries, which had a average daily weight gain of 2.52kg.
The top performing breeds in class 37 were Herefords, which had 14 entries with an average induction weight of 377kg, average exit weight of 629kg, for an average daily weight gain of 2.52kg, followed by Angus, which had 20 entries begin with an average induction weight of 414kg, average exit weight of 660kg, for an average daily weight gain of 2.47kg.
In third were 35 Angus cross entries, which had an average induction weight of 455kg, average exit weight of 698kg, to finish with an average daily weight gain of 2.44kg.
The top performing vendors in class 38, pen of six, 70 day grain fed steers, by weight gain were, Gyranda Pastoral Company, with their 14 Santa Gertrudis steers scoring an average average daily weight gain of 2.44kg, and McIntyre Agriculture Pty Ltd, with their seven Angus steers averaging 2.44kg as well.
The breeds that performed highly in class 38 were Herefords, with 14 head having an induction weight of 342kg, average exit weight of 511kg, and average daily weight gain of 2.42kg, followed closely were 14 Santa Gertrudis entries, which had an average induction weight of 342kg, average exit weight of 560kg, and average daily weight gain of 2.41kg.
A total of 34 Angus entries averaged an induction weight of 394kg, to finish on 554kg as their average exit weight, for an ADG of 2.28kg.
The top performing vendors in class 40, pen of six HGP free steers, by weight gain were, RAFF Angus, with their six Angus steers averaging 2.37kg, followed closely by G Morgan & Co, with their 14 Shorthorn steers averging 2.2kg.
The top performing breeds in class 40 were Shorthorns, which had 14 entries with an average induction weight of 443kg, average exit weight of 663kg, for an average daily weight gain of 2.20kg, followed by Angus, which had 49 entries begin with an average induction weight of 431kg, average exit weight of 647kg, for an average daily weight gain of 2.16kg.
In third were 13 Santa Gertrudis cross Hereford entries, which had an average induction weight of 423kg, average exit weight of 638kg, to finish with an average daily weight gain of 2.15kg.
The results of the Wagyu Challenge weren't available at the time of publishing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.