Warwick saleyards redevelopment going ahead

The Southern Downs Regional Council has reaffirmed its commitment to continuing upgrades of the Warwick saleyards by funding minor variations to the existing works and future stages that improve the facility's workplace health and safety standards and animal welfare standards.
Following the successful completion of stage 1 and with stage 2 commencing, stage 3 concentrates on the sheep yard upgrades while stage 4 will improve access to animal loading ramps and build new car parking.
In response to user requests, council will also fund the splitting of the 120 selling pens in stage 1 into 240 pens to increase head numbers, as well as making changes to the stage 2 pen layout.
In resolving the motion at the council's meeting last Wednesday, mayor Melissa Hamilton said she looked forward to more works progressing at the saleyards for the economic benefit of the region, and to support the region's biggest industry.
"The Warwick saleyards are a vital part of the region's livestock industry and council's ongoing investment reflects our dedication to fostering the economic growth of our agricultural sector," she said.
"While we have not been able to fund all of the agent requests, council will continue to seek external funding through other government sources.
"These latest budgeted works reaffirm council's vision for a thriving and sustainable future for the region and supports our broader commitment to attract more business to the facility.
"By continuing to upgrade the facility as budget and funding becomes available, we acknowledge that the Warwick saleyards are a vital hub for livestock trading and economic prosperity for our producers."
Splitting the 120 new selling pens in half via a new gate and adding 120 new troughs will create 240 pens in total.
There will also be pen layout adjustments to stage 2 to accommodate agent requests.
Stages 3 and 4 works include a sheep yard with soft shade over a fat lamb area, a new administration office for the sheep yards, NLIS equipment, light pole reprofile and gravel hardstand in front of ramps, demolish Z yards and create a gravel carpark.
The council will be requesting funding through the Queensland government Works 4 Queensland program for this work.
Upgrades to-date for the $7.5m redevelopment project have been co-funded by the federal government's Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grant Program, and the council.
In addition, and following requests from stakeholders, the council has funded an additional $1M in variations for stage 1, including the provision of structural posts for a future roof and other ancillary works.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.