Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Warwick saleyards redevelopment going ahead

June 25 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Warwick saleyards seen from the air. Picture: Supplied
The Warwick saleyards seen from the air. Picture: Supplied

The Southern Downs Regional Council has reaffirmed its commitment to continuing upgrades of the Warwick saleyards by funding minor variations to the existing works and future stages that improve the facility's workplace health and safety standards and animal welfare standards.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.