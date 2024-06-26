Qld councils 'blindsided' by state government's fire ant cost shift

A regional city councillor said his organisation was blindsided by a state government decision to cost-shift fire ant treatments to make them responsible for costs after June 30, 2024.
This follows a recent communication from the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries to local governments which confirmed as of July 1, 2024, councils would be responsible for undertaking increased surveillance and suppression activities of red imported fire ants.
While the Queensland government would provide baits to landholders, including councils, for free until June 30, 2026, it is not yet clear if ratepayers would have to fund local fire ant treatment costs.
Earlier this month the state budget announced Biosecurity Queensland has been allocated $299,246 million and a 66.5 per cent staff increase which was partly attributed to increases for the National Fire Ant Eradication Program.
Ipswich City Council environment and sustainability committee chair councillor Jim Madden said he and his colleagues were stunned to learn they would be responsible for all expenses covering the control of red imported fire ants on council managed and owned properties after the state government announced their withdrawal of financial support from July 1.
Cr Madden said the matter was discussed at the committee meeting on June 11.
"We have been blindsided," Cr Madden said.
"The state government's decision to cost-shift to council will have a significant impact on our budget."
"Our mayor Teresa Harding has written to the Minister for Department Agriculture and Fisheries Mark Furner about this issue.
"We have a good relationship with Mr Furner and we hope he listens to our concerns."
At the committee meeting, Cr Andrew Antoniolli said he was worried about the financial implications.
"I am deeply concerned the (council) budget will blow out," he said.
A council staff member in the meeting said according to figures supplied by the Local Government Association of Queensland, the annual cost to attend and treat fire ants ranged from $200,000 to $700,000, depending on infestations and treatments applied.
Cr Madden said another financial concern was if other councils could not afford to eradicate rather than control the invasive pest during the interim after the state government had withdrawn financial support and before the federal funding kicked in 2028.
According to the Invasive Species Council, Ipswich is within the fire ant biosecurity zone which covers almost 800,000 hectares in the state's south east and includes Brisbane and the Gold Coast.
"I understand councils will be up for a huge increase to combat fire ants," he said.
"It could be up to $700,000 in Ipswich, $1.2 million in Logan and several million for the Gold Coast and these amounts could be very conservative.
"Councils will need to take care of every park, nature reserve, road corridor and facility they manage to ensure every space is investigated and any fire ants located and treated to prevent their spread.
"The $38m allocated for the fire ant suppression task force over four years is nowhere near enough."
Mr Pianta said while regional and rural areas had began to feel the terrible physical and economic impact of fire ants, those in urban areas would soon be in for a rude shock.
"I feel in the next 12 months fire ants will reach a high density and people living in suburban Brisbane who until now had not thought much about them will find them in backyards, in parks and will be stung unless suppression activities step up immediately."
Toowoomba Regional Council Parks and Recreation Services portfolio spokesperson Cr Tim McMahon said they would continues to support the latest efforts by the National Fire Ant Eradication program regarding restrictions and permit requirements for our operations within the Oakey Biosecurity Zone.
"We advise residents to remain vigilant and report fire ant sightings to the program on 13 25 23," Cr McMahon said.
"It is premature to comment on any future proposals to alter responsibilities for local government under the NFAEP."
Logan City Council mayor Jon Raven said the federal government-funded National Red Imported Fire Ant Program was responsible for eradicating the invasive pest.
"Council's budget, handed down earlier this week, included a boost to our fire ant surveillance and suppression work ," he said.
"We'd certainly welcome funding to support local government's important role in managing fire ants, as council currently doesn't receive any."
Cr Raven said LCC understood the seriousness of the issue and knew the community wants to ensure all parks remained safe.
A NFAEP spokesperson said they in partnership with the Queensland Government, supported councils in fighting fire ants through its $37.1 million Fire Ant Suppression Taskforce.
"No funding has been withdrawn from councils, and we remain committed to supporting efforts to manage fire ants within the suppression area," the spokesperson said.
"From 1 July 2024, local, state, and federal government agencies will respond to fire ant reports on land they own or manage within the suppression area.
"It's crucial to remember that everyone - governments, councils, businesses, and individuals - has a role in tackling fire ants under Queensland's general biosecurity obligation (GBO) under the Biosecurity Act 2014."
The spokesperson said over the past 12 to 18 months FAST had worked with councils to prepare them for fire ant self-management and provided free treatment products, storage assistance, equipment, training, and technical advice to ensure they could meet their GBO.
"A number of councils have already embraced their role in tackling fire ants and meeting their GBO by increasing their workforce and actively looking for, reporting, and treating fire ants on council land," the spokesperson said.
"Residents in Logan, Ipswich, and Gold Coast Council areas who registers for free fire ant treatment kits can proactively treat their yards and will receive them twice a year.
"This initiative will expand to Brisbane in September this year (and) eligible residents are encouraged to sign up."
The spokesperson said NFAEP would continue to respond to fire ant reports on private property when they posed a risk to human or animal health.
This would include providing treatment assistance and leaving free fire ant treatment for residents to promptly treat new nests if they appeared.
LGAQ has been contacted for comment.
Brisbane City Council and Gold Coast Council have been contacted for comment.
Through the NFAEP the Queensland and Australian governments have to date provided $592.84 million to eradicate the invasive pest.
