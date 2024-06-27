Outstanding Brisbane Valley poultry asset with capacity to expand

West Road Farm is a significant poultry asset that has been progressively developed under the stewardship of Brisbane Valley Holdings.
Located on a 120 hectare (297 acre) freehold property near Coominya, the farm features six RSPCA accredited sheds with a productive capacity of more than 270,000 birds per batch.
The asset is underpinned by a grower agreement with the Darwalla Group at Mt Cotton, which is about 100km from the farm.
There is also an approval to build two new broiler sheds, which is also supported by the processor.
The six 165.1x17.8m sheds were completed in 2013 and are equipped with Skov climate control.
The impressive structures have been constructed with reinforced concrete floors, galvanised frames, concrete rat walls, 50mm Metecno panel walls and trim deck ceilings.
There are also nine 34 tonne Ahern silos, three Pioneer water tanks, and two 330kVA Cummins back-up generators.
The farm has excellent water security.
The enterprise is underpinned by a large overland flow dam with a capacity of about 50 megalitres situated towards the northern boundary of the property.
Water is also supplemented by unregulated bores, which are located on an adjacent landholding owned by BVP. Additional water is available under a water share agreement delivered through an existing pipeline.
West Road Farm employs a farm manager, assistant manager and casual labour as required.
Expressions of interest close with JLL Agribusiness on July 17.
Contact Chris Holgar, 0411 177 167, Geoff Warriner, 0408 687 880, Clayton Smith, 0428 878 523, or Jock Grimshaw, 0488 191 840, JLL Agribusiness.
