Big day for the Emus

In perfect conditions for rugby across the Downs at the weekend, the RDO Risdon Cup Round 9 and Black Isuzu Women XVs Round 4 provided more great opportunities to link with our communities and share the love of our great game.
It was an extremely successful day on and off the field for the Goondiwindi Emus, hosting their annual Ladies Day charity event at Riddles Oval. Along with a clean sweep on the field, winning in A, B and C grades in front of a great crowd, the club also raised about $45,000 for the Leukaemia Foundation through the World's Greatest Shave and a mega raffle supported by many local businesses. This is an outstanding effort and a fine example of how our clubs play a vital role in our rural communities.
The weekend also came with a favourable change to the A Grade ladder for Goondiwindi. Goondiwindi Emus are now topping the table, followed by Dalby Wheatmen with Toowoomba Rangers closely chasing in third position.
It was also a great day out in Roma with a very good crowd in attendance for the 2024 Rugby Races. It is another highlight in our calendar with many travelling from near and far to enjoy this showcase of local community spirit and collaboration. Along with the RDO Risdon Cup A Grade and B Grade games, there were boarding school exhibition rugby matches and all that comes with a country race meet, including fashions on the field.
The Black Isuzu Women XV game of the round saw a combined Central team (Uni+Dalby) go up against the Southeast team (Rangers+Gatton) at UniSQ. It was a good free-flowing start to the game with both teams looking to move the ball to open space. Southeast scored early to take a 5-0 lead and from there the game became a real arm wrestle, with both sides looking for any advantage against the solid defence. In the second half, the game started to open up more and the Uni girls were able to put some good phases together in attacking position. After some great lead-up work, Uni were rewarded with a try to Amy Meacle. After a late try to Southeast, the final score finished at 10-5 to Southeast (Rangers+Gatton). These two teams include many new players and it is so great to see much improvement in both teams and such wonderful comradery building in our women's competition.
Downs Rugby, in a milestone year, has some upcoming special events to place in your calendars. Firstly, a special 60 years awards dinner will take place on August 3 in Toowoomba. This will be a chance for our current and past players and supporters to get together, reminisce and celebrate individual and club achievements.
Also, this year will be a grand final day not to be missed. The RDO Risdon Cup and Black Isuzu Women's XVs Cup grand final day is set for August 24 at Toowoomba Sports Ground. Crowds can expect a heightened atmosphere as we celebrate our past and present members.
Thanks to our senior competition sponsors Black Isuzu Ute, RDO Equipment, Nutrien Ag Solutions & Verifact Traffic, for providing support that we could not do without.
