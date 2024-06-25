Big day for the Emus

The Black Isuzu Women XV game of the round saw a combined Central team (Uni+Dalby) go up against the Southeast team (Rangers+Gatton) at UniSQ. It was a good free-flowing start to the game with both teams looking to move the ball to open space. Southeast scored early to take a 5-0 lead and from there the game became a real arm wrestle, with both sides looking for any advantage against the solid defence. In the second half, the game started to open up more and the Uni girls were able to put some good phases together in attacking position. After some great lead-up work, Uni were rewarded with a try to Amy Meacle. After a late try to Southeast, the final score finished at 10-5 to Southeast (Rangers+Gatton). These two teams include many new players and it is so great to see much improvement in both teams and such wonderful comradery building in our women's competition.