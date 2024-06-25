Online light heifer offering jumps

Overall the heifer offering increased, especially in the light heifer categories. In the 200-280kg heifer category, listings increased by 59pc with prices suffering as a result, back $189, which represents 86c/kg. These light heifers, often seen as the bellwether of confidence, will be closely looked at as the season continues. Heifers 280-330kg saw a small increase in listings and an improvement in price, up by 29c/kg. Few heifers 400kg + were listed.