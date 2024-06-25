Queensland Country Life
Online light heifer offering jumps

June 26 2024 - 9:00am
CATTLE

AuctionsPlus cattle listings lifted to 16,839 head last week, increasing by 11 per cent. The larger offering was met with mixed competition as clearance fell to 52pc, while value over reserve lifted by $74 to average $108.

