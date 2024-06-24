Council set to attract regional housing with attractive incentives

Goondiwindi Regional Council is doing its bit to address Queensland's housing shortage with plans to auction surplus land with attractive incentives to attract investment.
Mayor Lawrence Springborg said council owned land in both Goondiwindi and Inglewood would be auctioned with up to $10,000 in council rebates on land purchased for more than $100,000, subject to new housing being completed within two years of purchase.
Cr Springborg said GRC had minimal surplus freehold land, but was releasing what was available to stimulate development and growth.
"This strategic move aims to encourage development and growth in Inglewood and Goondiwindi and assist in addressing local housing needs," Cr Springborg said.
"We are offering an incentive designed to stimulate development and prevent private sector landlocking as part of the sale of these lots.
"These incentives are part of our commitment to addressing the housing shortage and will make these lots a lucrative opportunity for potential buyers."
For a sale price of $100,000 or more (excluding any government fees and charges), the purchaser will receive a $10,000 rebate, which can be claimed within two years of the purchase date upon obtaining a final building inspection certificate for a residential dwelling on the site.
Under the same conditions, the purchaser will receive a $5000 rebate for a sale price under $100,000 (excluding any government fees and charges).
On offer are two lots of about 1000 square metres on Regent Street in Inglewood, and several blocks at the Goondiwindi Water Park.
Cr Springborg said a local real estate agent would be appointed to conduct the auctions to ensure maximum benefit to the ratepayer and achieve market value.
