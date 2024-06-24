Queensland Country Life
Council set to attract regional housing with attractive incentives

June 25 2024 - 9:00am
A regional council is doing its bit to address the housing shortage with plans to auction surplus land with attractive incentives to attract investment. Picture supplied
Goondiwindi Regional Council is doing its bit to address Queensland's housing shortage with plans to auction surplus land with attractive incentives to attract investment.

