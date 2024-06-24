Meet the 2024 Burnett and South West Showgirl finalists

Two more finalists have been announced in the lead up to the Queensland Country Life Showgirl Awards, which will be held at the Royal Queensland Show in less than seven weeks.
Mount Perry Show Society's Monique Dingle was named the Burnett Sub-Chamber Showgirl winner at the Isis Club in Childers on Saturday.
Grace Creevey representing Biggenden Show Society was runner up.
Ms Dingle said being picked to represent the region was a great surprise.
"I feel very honoured and privileged to be announced the 2024 Burnett Showgirl," she said.
"The judges had a tough decision, all the girls I competed against were amazing representatives of their communities.
"I look forward to representing the region at the state final."
The 20-year-old from Bundaberg is in her third year of an occupational therapy degree at Central Queensland University, and would like to work in the region after finishing her degree.
"Throughout my degree we have focused a lot on rural communities," she said.
"Bundaberg is struggling to keep occupational therapists in the region and there aren't any in Mount Perry.
"I think it is very important to have an occupational therapist in rural communities because they allow individuals to stay at home and feel supported."
After graduating, she plans to gain experience in a hospital setting, and has a long term goal of opening her own practice, which provides care to rural areas.
"I'd like to branch out to Gayndah, Biggenden, Monto and Mundubbera and other areas that don't get as many services," she said.
Jamie Hartwig, representing Eidsvold Show Society was named rural ambassador, with runner up awarded to Tim Geissler, representing Biggenden Show Society.
Representing the Wandoan Show Society, Simone Silcock was named South West Showgirl ahead of runner up, Alexandrian Miller, representing St George Show Society, in Dirranbandi on Saturday.
Ms Silcock was excited and honoured to be able to represent her town and grateful for the community support she'd received.
"It has been incredible how many people have bid me well wishes with the event," she said.
"It is something a few other friends and family members have done for this region and so it is fantastic to be able to follow their lead."
The 26-year-old from Guluguba is the editor of the local magazine, the Window on Wandoan, drives the local school bus and also runs a local shop called the Wandoan Surf Club, which is owned by a not for profit, where they run community events and projects.
"We are doing a streetscape town beautification project at the moment," she said.
"It is all to benefit the town and people in it."
Her partner's family members hold the president and secretary roles of the local show society, which is how she became interested in the showgirl competition.
"I really want to promote our community and our region," she said.
"I would also like to connect with like minded people, and hopefully make some long term friendships along the way."
Emily Watts was named rural ambassador, representing Dirranbandi Show Society ahead of runner up Nikki Sweeney, representing Wandoan Show Society.
