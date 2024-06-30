Gardening guru: Don't forget to feed your garden in winter

Before rushing to buy fertilisers from garden centres or nurseries, it's crucial to consider the specific needs of your plants. This isn't a green light to indiscriminately apply fertilisers across the garden, particularly when growth isn't as vigorous. On the contrary, it's about adopting a careful and thoughtful approach. For instance, in warmer, frost-free climates, now is an opportune time to fertilise your lawn to suppress winter weeds. Conversely, in frost-prone areas, heavy applications of fertiliser on lawns could stimulate vulnerable leafy growth that may not withstand frost, potentially doing more harm than good. The choice of products and application methods should be tailored to your climate and the specific plants being fertilised.