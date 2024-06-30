Gardening guru: Don't forget to feed your garden in winter

Cooler weather may slow down garden activity, but plants still require nutritional inputs. There's a common misconception that gardens don't need fertilising during winter months. In reality, all plants, whether evergreen or deciduous, continue to grow, albeit at a slower pace compared to spring, summer, and autumn. Therefore, they still benefit from a steady supply of nutrition throughout the year, not just during active growth periods.
Before rushing to buy fertilisers from garden centres or nurseries, it's crucial to consider the specific needs of your plants. This isn't a green light to indiscriminately apply fertilisers across the garden, particularly when growth isn't as vigorous. On the contrary, it's about adopting a careful and thoughtful approach. For instance, in warmer, frost-free climates, now is an opportune time to fertilise your lawn to suppress winter weeds. Conversely, in frost-prone areas, heavy applications of fertiliser on lawns could stimulate vulnerable leafy growth that may not withstand frost, potentially doing more harm than good. The choice of products and application methods should be tailored to your climate and the specific plants being fertilised.
A great method for providing plants with a gentle nutritional boost without overwhelming the garden is through the use of compost. While compost isn't a fertiliser per se, it typically contains small amounts of nutrition. For a cost-effective way to enhance plant and soil health during winter, top dress gardens with homemade compost and lightly mulch to retain moisture and prevent compost from drying out.
Citrus trees are fruiting heavily now; feed citrus with a fruit-specific fertiliser.
After carrying out winter rose pruning, top dress plants with cow manure.
Strengthen cold-sensitive plants against frost with fish or seaweed emulsion.
