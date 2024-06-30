Queensland Country Life
Gardening guru: Don't forget to feed your garden in winter

By James Feez
June 30 2024 - 12:00pm
A beautiful healthy marguerite daisy. Picture supplied
Cooler weather may slow down garden activity, but plants still require nutritional inputs. There's a common misconception that gardens don't need fertilising during winter months. In reality, all plants, whether evergreen or deciduous, continue to grow, albeit at a slower pace compared to spring, summer, and autumn. Therefore, they still benefit from a steady supply of nutrition throughout the year, not just during active growth periods.

