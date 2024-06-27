Outback tourism priorities the focus at Roma meet-up

Events, drive tourism and smart marketing are the elements that the Outback Queensland Tourism Association will be focusing on, along with Tourism and Events Queensland, to boost visitor numbers.
The two boards met in Roma this week, coincidentally just days after the Maranoa capital was named Queensland's top tourism town, which they said reaffirmed the importance the outback brand has in the state's tourism offering.
Speaking before 80 people at a sunset networking event at the Western Queensland Spirit Distillery on the western side of Roma, OQTA chair Natalie Flecker said it had been a fantastic opportunity for stakeholders to connect with the overarching body and tell their stories.
TEQ chair Greg Hunt reciprocated, saying it had been important to visit the region to see what they were selling around the world.
"We know domestic tourism is very important to outback tourism - there were 962,000 visitors last year, 3 per cent up on the year before," he said.
"I look forward to the day we have 100,000 international visitors too.
"You're so important to the fabric of what we offer - you're so different and that's what makes you important."
Mr Hunt quoted the adage "nothing different is nothing new" to share his enthusiasm for the spirit distillery as an example of how bush tourism would attract ongoing visitors.
TEQ CEO Patricia O'Callaghan acknowledged the late start to the 2024 tourism season, which south west operators have commented on, but said they had drive tourism, events and marketing in their sights.
OQTA CEO Denise Deveney said they'd never had never so much engagement with TEQ as they were now, which was showing in product development.
"We evolve as you evolve," she told the operators and local government representatives present.
"We're working on fly/drive packages to the region, and we're talking to the Roma Saleyards about a package there.
"Roma is the south west's gateway - there's so much we can do together."
Maranoa mayor Wendy Taylor said Roma's accolade as the state's top tourism town was a win for the whole region, showcasing the outback to the state and beyond.
"Council is keen to revise its connections with state marketing bodies, and we are working on having a tourism portfolio chair," she said.
The TEQ board spent three days in Roma, experiencing the Big Rig, a saleyards tour and town attractions, and was also due to visit Charleville, Quilpie and Eromanga.
