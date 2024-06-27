Queensland Country Life
Outback tourism priorities the focus at Roma meet-up

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated June 27 2024 - 11:04am, first published 11:00am
Mayors from Barcoo, Maranoa and Murweh - Sally O'Neil, Wendy Taylor and Shaun 'Zoro' Radnedge - taking part in the networking event. Picture: Sally Gall
Mayors from Barcoo, Maranoa and Murweh - Sally O'Neil, Wendy Taylor and Shaun 'Zoro' Radnedge - taking part in the networking event. Picture: Sally Gall

Events, drive tourism and smart marketing are the elements that the Outback Queensland Tourism Association will be focusing on, along with Tourism and Events Queensland, to boost visitor numbers.

Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

