Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping
Analysis

Global wheat price rout continues

By Lloyd George, Ag Scientia
June 30 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Global wheat price rout continues
Global wheat price rout continues

The dramatic slump in global wheat prices continued last week. Benchmark United States wheat futures tumbled by a further 8 per cent in the past week and have now plunged by more than 17pc in the past four weeks.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.