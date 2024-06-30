Global wheat price rout continues

The dramatic slump in global wheat prices continued last week. Benchmark United States wheat futures tumbled by a further 8 per cent in the past week and have now plunged by more than 17pc in the past four weeks.
Northern hemisphere harvest pressures, lacklustre export demand and better than expected early yields in southern Russia have pressured international wheat prices sharply lower in recent weeks. Improving crop outlooks in Canada, Australia and Argentina have also weighed.
The consensus is that the worst of the drought and frost losses in Russia is already priced into the market. Early wheat yields in southern Russia are reportedly coming in better than expected.
This saw one prominent Russian grain analyst lift its wheat production forecast by 500,000 tonnes to 82 million tonnes. Better yields in the southern areas of Russia are expected to help offset lower yields in other areas where the drought and frost impacts were greatest.
International wheat prices have followed futures markets lower as exporters try to place new crop supplies into consumptive markets. Global wheat export quotes have fallen by $40-60 a tonne in recent weeks.
Relatively tight old crop supplies and less than ideal weather patterns in some parts of Australia have insulated local prices from the full extent of the global wheat price rout in June. Nearby ASX wheat futures have fallen $40/t to $344 at the end of last week.
Exporter wheat quotes fell by a further $20-25/t last week across southern Queensland and NSW depots, as buyers realign prices with softening global markets. New crop APW was back to $350 port down from the peaks of about $400/t at the start of the month.
Sluggish export demand has also weighed on global markets in June as the new crop harvest comes on stream, although analysts expect this pressure to ease when the northern hemisphere wheat harvest subsides.
Global wheat supplies are still expected to tighten significantly in the 2024-25 season, despite recent correction in global prices. Most of this is due to the forecast 16 million tonne-plus decline in Black Sea and European wheat output.
Talk of Indian wheat imports may still offer a silver lining for global wheat prices later this year. There is ongoing chatter that the Indian government may drop the import tariff on wheat to cool overheated domestic wheat prices.
